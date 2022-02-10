Ottawa's Ban On Plastics - Is This What Canadians Really Want?

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 - Ottawa has just announced regulations banning the manufacture, sale and import of plastic products.

This radical, unprecedented, and undemocratic step will have far-reaching consequences, and is being met with growing concern and opposition - not just from industry, but from the provinces and the public as well.

It will start to gut Canada's plastics economy putting 370,000 1 jobs at risk with an immediate loss of 60,000 1 jobs.

jobs at risk with an immediate loss of 60,000 jobs. It will severely disrupt Canada's supply lines and trading relationships. Canada will be the only country in the world to declare most plastic products toxic.

This will result in product shortages, rising consumer prices, higher inflation, manufacturing dislocations and job losses.

The provinces' constitutional powers over waste management and local economic decision-making will be usurped by Ottawa.

These draconian regulations will be implemented in the name of "environmental protection", even though plastic products account for less than 1% of pollution.

The federal government does not understand that this is a highly complex problem requiring much more than banning to get to zero plastic waste. Bans are a simplistic solution to a complex problem that will not help the environment or change human littering behaviour.

