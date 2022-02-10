Quebec Nickel Corp. Announces the Appointment of Gary DeSchutter as Vice President of Exploration

Vancouver, February 10, 2022 - Quebec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (FSE: 7lB) ("Quebec Nickel Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gary DeSchutter, M.Sc., P. Geo., as Vice President of Exploration of the Company, effective February 14, 2022.

Mr. DeSchutter is a professional geoscientist with more than 20 years of industry experience with a focus on exploring for and developing nickel-copper-platinum group element (Ni-Cu-PGE) deposits within Canada and abroad. Mr. DeSchutter spent nearly ten years working for Anglo American, most of which was spent as a key member of its Vancouver-based global Ni-Cu-PGE exploration team. In addition, Mr. DeSchutter spent six years working at the Lac des Iles palladium mine in northwestern Ontario, where he was responsible for the day-to-day management of the within-mine and brownfields exploration programs and attained the position of Exploration Superintendent. Most recently, Mr. DeSchutter was responsible for managing the globally significant Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)-stage Silver Sand silver project in Bolivia.

In addition to exploring Ni-Cu-PGE deposits, Mr. DeSchutter has experience working within copper-zinc (volcanogenic massive sulphide, or VMS), porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum, Archean lode gold and iron-copper-gold (IOCG) mineral systems in a variety of Canadian and international settings. Mr. DeSchutter is a graduate of Laurentian University with a Master of Science degree in geology and is a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC) and the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (PGO).

"We welcome Gary to Quebec Nickel and the newly created position of Vice President of Exploration," stated David Patterson, President and CEO of Quebec Nickel. "His extensive experience with Ni-Cu-PGE mineral exploration projects will be instrumental to our strategy of advancing the Corporation's projects."

Mr. DeSchutter added, "I am extremely fortunate and pleased to be joining Quebec Nickel, and I'm really looking forward to helping the team unlock the great potential of the Ducros project."

Further to the news release dated November 25, 2021, the Company is also pleased to announce the planned 1,717 line-kilometre airborne geophysical survey (VTEMTM) has commenced. The helicopter-borne electromagnetic survey, which will cover the Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE project in its entirety, is being completed by Geotech Ltd., with its proprietary geophysical airborne system and survey crew operating from nearby Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The data generated from the airborne survey will be used to define additional diamond drilling targets as well as refine the geological interpretation of the project area. (See Figure 1)

Quebec Nickel also announces the granting of 800,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25. The Options can be exercised for a period of two years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the CSE.

About Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Ducros Group Property, consisting of 280 contiguous mining claims covering 15,147 hectares within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Quebec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

