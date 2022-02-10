North American Nickel Congratulates PNR on Completing Purchase of the Selebi and Selebi North Mines in Botswana

Vancouver, February 10, 2022 - North American Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NAN) (OTCQB: WSCRF) (CUSIP: 65704T 108) (the "Company" or "NAN") is pleased to announce that Premium Nickel Resources ("PNR"), in which NAN holds a 10% equity interest and has a right to purchase an additional undiluted 15% equity interest for US$10 million, has closed the asset purchase agreement (the "Selebi APA") transaction with the Liquidator of BCL Limited ("BCL") to acquire the Selebi and Selebi North nickel-copper-cobalt ("Ni-Cu-Co") Mines (together, the "Selebi Mines"). (See News Release dated September 28, 2021). The transfer of ownership to PNR of the Selebi Mines and related infrastructure has been finalized and exploration activity is expected to begin immediately.

PNR began comprehensive due diligence programs on the Selebi Mines in March 2021 following being selected as the preferred bidder in the liquidation process and entering into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") providing for a six-month exclusivity period. NAN provides corporate management and technical expertise to PNR on a contractual basis.

NAN CEO, Keith Morrison, commented, "Completion of the transfer of ownership of the Selebi and Selebi North Mines from the BCL liquidator is a major milestone for PNR in Botswana. On behalf of NAN, a PNR founding shareholder, I would like to congratulate PNR on this achievement. NAN will continue to provide daily management, technical and operational expertise to PNR as they begin the process to re-characterize the remaining resources supporting the ambition to quickly redevelop these mines based on modern best practices and assuming conservative commodity prices."

Since executing the MOU in March 2021, PNR has been collecting new information, including metallurgical sampling of approximately 700 kgs of fresh representative ore. The subsequent metallurgical testing, carried out at SGS Lakefield, confirmed the redevelopment plan for the Selebi Mines to produce separate copper and nickel-cobalt concentrates.

PNR executed the Selebi APA in September 2021 and promptly entered into a 120-day closing period. During the closing period, PNR continued to acquire new data in preparation to begin an extensive exploration program to define the upside potential of the remaining resources at both Selebi and Selebi North.

The Selebi Mines include two shafts and related infrastructure (rail, power and water). Shaft sinking and plant construction started in 1970. Mining concluded in October 2016 when the operations were placed on care and maintenance due to a failure in the separate Phikwe processing facility. The Selebi Mines were subsequently placed under liquidation in 2017.

The proposed work plan for the Selebi Mines includes diamond drilling which is expected to be ongoing for up to 18 months. During that time, additional metallurgical samples will be collected and sent for more detailed studies. The underground infrastructure at Selebi North will be upgraded to support the underground drilling program as well as improve health & safety at Selebi North.

About North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Ontario, Canada. In 2019 the Company became a founding shareholder in Premium Nickel Resources ("PNR") a private Canadian company, to provide direct exposure to Ni-Cu-Co opportunities in the southern African region. PNR has finalized a transaction resulting in the transfer of ownership of assets, in liquidation, formerly operated by BCL Limited and, completed an asset purchase agreement to acquire an additional asset, in liquidation, formerly operated by Tati Nickel Mining Company in Botswana. Simultaneously, the Company is expanding its area of exploration interest into Morocco.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale permitted exploration project comprising 3,048 square km covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper + cobalt sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The >75km-long belt is situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland and is accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port with an all-year-round shipping season and hydroelectric power potential from a quantified watershed.

The Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-precious metal sulphide deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along the extension of the Whistle Offset dyke structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

The Company acquired 100% ownership of property near the southern extent of the Lingman Lake Greenstone Belt in northwest Ontario known as Lingman Nickel and in the Quetico region near Thunder Bay Ontario. The acquisition of these properties is part of the Company's strategy to develop a pipeline of new nickel projects. The Company is evaluating direct and indirect nickel asset acquisition opportunities globally.

