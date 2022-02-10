Glen Eagle Resources Increases Production

Montreal, February 10, 2022 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. ("Glen Eagle") (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) announces an increase in production capacity from 100 to 150 tons per day by adding a third shift at Cobra Oro gold processing plant in Honduras; a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The increase is in line with the ramp-up operation that started in late summer 2021 under the supervision of Karl Trudeau, COO of Glen Eagle. The increased throughput is also made possible by onboarding additional ore providers capable of supplying the required tonnage to reach the 150 tpd mark.

Combined with the current ore grade being processed, the Company is confident to generate substantial cash flow from its operations for the coming months, which will be released in due time in upcoming news releases.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Website

For more information, please contact:

Jean Labrecque

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

2075 Victoria Street, Suite 201

St-Lambert, Quebec

J4S-1H1

514-808-9807

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the receipt of final approval of the Offering by the TSXV. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Corporation, including the timing and nature of all regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.