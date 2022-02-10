Alpha Exploration Reports 3.75 g/t Gold over 45 meters at Aburna Prospect

Calgary, February 10, 2022 - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of a recent trench sampling program at the Aburna gold prospect part of the Company's 100% owned Kerkasha Project, Eritrea.

The Aburna prospect is a large area measuring approximately 4 km by 2 km, where widespread surface gold mineralization has been recently discovered by Alpha geologists. An extensive channel and trenching program has been undertaken by Alpha to define drill targets at Aburna. Results of initial channel and twelve trenches were reported by Alpha on November 4, 2021, and now assay results have been received from a further thirty trenches.

Highlights of these new results are as follows:

16 of the 30 trenches showed significant gold mineralization.

In the "Hill 52 Area": Trench 22 showed 45m averaging 3.75 g/t gold including 10m averaging 13.58 g/t gold Trench 25 showed 11m averaging 6.55 g/t gold Trench 26 showed 4m averaging 2.69g/t gold.

In the "Aburna Central Area" trench 41 showed 3m averaging 17.31 g/t gold

In a new area called "Donkey Terrace" trenching uncovered a 4m wide vein which included a 1m interval of 244 g/t gold.

Table 1 below shows a summary of all significant results. Detailed maps of this work can be found on the Alpha webpage at www.alpha-exploration.com.

Michael Hopley, Alpha's President and CEO said, "Theses latest trench results are very encouraging and show the widespread and high-grade nature of the gold mineralization at Aburna. These results will help the exploration team understand the best areas to test at Aburna when the initial drilling starts next month."

Table 1 Aburna Prospect - Significant Trench Results for trenches TRCH013 - TRCH042 Sub-Area Trench Number Interval meters Average gold grade g/t NE Area TRCH013 6m 0.48 TRCH016 1m 1.72 TRCH017 11m 0.89 and 2m 6.40 Hill 52 Flats TRCH018 3m 1.57 and 6m 0.42 TRCH020 2m 0.61 Hill 52 TRCH022 45m 3.75 including 10m 13.58 TRCH023 35m 0.62 TRCH024 8m 0.39 and 3m 0.29 and 2m 0.67 TRCH025 11m 6.55 TRCH026 4m 2.69 Celebration Hill TRCH028 6m 0.52 TRCH030 9m 0.25 TRCH031 4m 0.42 TRCH034 2m 1.34 Donkey Terrace TRCH040 1m 244 Aburna Central Area TRCH041 3m 17.31 including 1m 51.5 and 2m 2.07





Aburna Gold Prospect

The Aburna gold prospect is located on the western side of the Company's large, Kerkasha exploration license. Gold was mined at Aburna in the 1920s by Italian colonial miners and more recently by local artisanal miners. Recent work by Alpha staff has identified gold mineralization over an area of approximately 4 km by 2 km northeast of the Aburna Mine. Gold mineralization at Aburna is considered by Alpha to represent a typical orogenic-type gold occurrence and is associated with three major NE-SW oriented shear zones. Recent work by Alpha has included continuous 1-m long sub-surface channel and trench samples. In addition, consultant structural geologist Dr. Ghislain Tourigny has recently completed detailed geological mapping of these gold mineralized areas at Aburna. Results have defined five prospective sub-areas namely: Hill 52, Saddle Workings, Channel 12 NE, Celebration Hill, and Aburna Central.

Alpha news release dated November 4, 2021, gives details and results of this work. The best channel sampling results from the earlier program are summarized as follows:

25 meters averaging 3.71 g/t gold from channel sampling (Channel 12 NE area)

9 meters averaging 4.10 g/t gold from channel sampling (Channel 12 NE area)

10 meters averaging 3.28 g/t gold from trench sampling (Channel 12 NE area)

51 meters averaging 2.14 g/t gold from channel sampling (Hill 52 area)

8 meters averaging 9.65 g/t gold from channel sampling (Hill 52 area)

16 meters averaging 2.51 g/t gold from trench sampling (Celebration Hill area)

The most recent trenching was designed to further test the lateral extent of previously discovered NE-SW trending gold mineralized shear structures. All trenches (except those close to the old Aburna Colonial Mine which were dug by hand due to steep terrain) were dug perpendicular to mapped structures with a back-hoe, down to approximately 2 meters. Rock chip samples were taken at the bottom of the trenches in continuous one-meter intervals.

A new area of interest was discovered along the Aburna Shear Zone in the recent work which has been named Donkey Terrace located between the NE Area and the Central Area. A 4m wide mineralized vein was uncovered in this area and a 1 m wide zone of gold mineralization within the vein returned a grade of 244 g/t.

Alpha's Plans for Aburna

To follow up on the results of the work above, a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program consisting of approximately 2,000 meters is planned to start next month at Aburna.

About Alpha

Alpha is an exploration company focused on the discovery of world class economic gold and base metals deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian shield, on either side of the Red Sea. Alpha currently holds a 100% interest in the large (771 km2) Kerkasha Exploration License in southwest Eritrea, located 135 km west-southwest of the capital city of Asmara. Since acquiring the property in January 2018, the company has identified 17 in prospects of which five have been drilled to date.

Alpha is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful professionals with many years of experience carrying out exploration and resource development programs in Eritrea and Sudan.

For further information go to the Alpha webpage at www.alpha-exploration.com or contact:

Michael Hopley

President and Chief Executive Officer

Alpha Exploration Ltd.

Email: mhopley@alpha-exploration.com

Tel: +44 207129 1148

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alpha engaged an independent Consultancy, RSC Mining & Mineral Exploration (RSC) to develop a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for trench sampling in June 2021 and all the trenching results in this release used the RSC SOP.

The RSC SOP utilizes blank standards and industry standards that are inserted at the beginning and end of every batch (and every 20 samples within the batch) for all batches submitted to ALS for assay.

All rock chip, traverse, channel and trench samples were prepared at Nabro Laboratory, Asmara, Eritrea and samples were analyzed by ALS Geochemistry, Loughrea, Ireland. The analytical method for gold was Au-AA25.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this press release, including the results of the Aburna surface sampling program and how these results relate to the ongoing exploration at the Kerkasha Project has been reviewed, verified and approved by Michael Hopley President, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha and a "qualified person" for the purposes of national Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Notes

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Michael Hopley, a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to data interpretation, sampling, plans for its projects, surveys related to Alpha's assets the Company's drilling program and future financing efforts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Alpha has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and the price of gold and other minerals. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of Alpha believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to Alpha's financing efforts; risks associated with the business of Alpha given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to exploration activities and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. Alpha does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

