Goldcliff Grants Options

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2022 - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corp. ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) announces the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants for the purchase of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per share for a term of five years from the date of grant for directors and officers and for a term of three years for employees and consultants. The grant of stock options is subject to regulatory approval.
