Golden Pursuit Clarifies Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, February 10, 2022 - Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GDP)(OTC PINK:FPVTF) (the "Company") announces that it has been issued a Cease Trade Order ("CTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") on February 3, 2022 for failure to file the following periodic disclosure documents (collectively, the "Documents") within the time period specified by National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations:
Annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021
Management's discussion and analysis relating to the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021
Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual Filings
The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has suspended trading in the Corporation's securities as a result of the CTO, effective February 7, 2022.
The Corporation continues to operate normally and is working diligently to have the CTO revoked as soon as possible.
Brian McClay Email: bmcclay@aol.com Tel: (604) 730-6982
