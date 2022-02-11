PJSC Mechel: Mechel Announces Management Changes

MOSCOW RUSSIA, February 11, 2022 - Mechel PAO (MOEX:MTLR)(NYSE:MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports creating a new post of deputy chief executive officer for Mechel PAO's operations.Alexey Lebedev has been appointed to this new post.

Alexey Lebedev will be in charge of a wide range of issues linked to operational planning and technical development, meeting production plans, product quality, construction and overhauls, labor and industrial safety.

He will temporarily coordinate work on his new post with management of the company's transport division.

"Alexey Lebedev built an exemplary career in Mechel Group and proved himself as an expert manager with a strategic approach to all issues. The fact that Alexey knows all our diverse business operations intimately is particularly important. This will certainly help him to promptly swing into action in his new capacity. The company intends to consistently restore and increase coal and iron ore production, expand our steel product range, optimize our logistical chains and perfect our sales system. I wish Alexey luck and success in his new post!" Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov noted.

Alexey Lebedev has been Chief Executive Officer of Mecheltrans Management Company since December 2013. Prior to this appointment, from 2011 to 2013 he served as Chief Executive Officer of Mechel Trans Auto OOO. In 2010-2011, he was director of auto transportation department at Mecheltrans OOO. In 2004-2010, he held senior management positions within transport and logistics companies (auto, railroad and air cargoes transportation, export, import and domestic logistics).

Alexey Lebedev graduated Izhevsk State Technical University with a degree in industrial management.

