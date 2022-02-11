Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. Announces Private Placement Over-Subscribed

Vancouver, February 11, 2022 - Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: BGS) (the "Company") further to its news release issued January 20, 2022, the Company is pleased to announce that its private placement of its securities at $0.35 per unit, each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of a non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole such warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of one year, has been over-subscribed, the Company having received subscriptions for in the order of 8,973,994 units of its securities raising total proceeds in the order of $3,140,898 for the Company.
The Company will pay fees in cash and/or securities to certain persons in connection with this financing.
The proceeds from the private placement will be used for corporate administration, property payments and operating expenses for its Colombian properties and general working capital.
Closing of the private placement is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!