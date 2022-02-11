Saint Jean Carbon Inc. Announces Name Change To Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

Calgary, Feb. 11, 2022 - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SJL) a Canadian based company is pleased to announce that, effective Wednesday, February 16, 2022, its name will change to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. and its stock trading symbol will change to VCT (the "Name Change"). The Company's new CUSIP is 92873M102 and its new ISIN is CA92873M1023.
The Name Change reflects the continuation of the Company as a mining company and also reflects the importance of the Company's recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, Solid Ultrabattery Inc.
Because the Company did not complete a share split or consolidation in connection with the Name Change, shareholders are not required to exchange existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the Company's new name. The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders and no further action is required by existing shareholders.
On behalf of the Board of Directors Saint Jean Carbon Inc. Dr. William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President
Information Contact: Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com Tel: (250) 381-6181
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!