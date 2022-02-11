Interra Copper Corp. - Geological and Geochemistry Analysis with Drill results at Pinnacle Zone

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (CNSX:IMCX.CN) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results from the final two holes drilled at the Pinnacle Zone after its summer drill program that totaled 2,774 meters in 12 holes, at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North Central B.C.

The significant results from the Pinnacle drill holes are within Table 1. Plan map view location of the drillholes in relation to previous reported drilled intervals at the Cathedral zone is within Figure 1. Cross-section view of the drill holes illustrating Cu-Au-Mo mineralized intercepts and all other results are included within Figure 2.



Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1 -Composite intervals and Copper Equivalent Calculations from the Pinnacle Zone.

1 - True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.

2 - Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.25/lb. Copper, $1,650/oz Gold, $20/oz Silver, and USD $40/ lb Molybdenum; Recovery is assumed to be 100% / even par given no current metallurgical testing at Thane to date. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.74) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0090) + (Molybdenum (ppm) x 0.0006)

Interra's goals at the Pinnacle Area in 2021 confirm and include;

completed an IP survey and over 3 northeast trending IP lines (L4900-5100E) within the Pinnacle area over and to the northwest and southeast of the Pinnacle Showing (Figure 1) to identify the sub-surface extent and depth of auriferous hydrothermal veining mapped on surface;

completed a soil sampling program on the 3 northeast trending IP lines (L4900-5100E) within the Pinnacle area (Figure 1) to define copper-gold anomalies proximal to the Pinnacle Showing;

mineralization and associated alteration within the reported intervals above are hosted within the Thane Creek diorite (207 and 194Ma) and the Duckling Creek monzonite to syenite (182 and 175Ma) intrusive phases of the Hogem Batholith (Figure 2)

surficial exposures of late-stage barren, frequently open space hydrothermal quartz-carbonate (calcite) veins (Figure 3), moderate to high-grade auriferous quartz-arsenopyrite-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins and breccias (Figure 4) occur within or proximal to chloritic shears (Figure 5)

porphyry related outer propylitic (chlorite-quartz-calcite-sericite±epidote) (Figure 6) and structurally controlled silica alteration occur throughout the Pinnacle zone and at depth;

K-feldspar occurs as contact alteration proximal to Duckling Creek intrusive phases and late localized vein halo alteration to quartz±epidote veins and fractures;

porphyry style magnetite veining, brecciation and primary mafic replacement related to potassic alteration is absent within the Pinnacle showing;

drilling confirmed the presence of late-stage hydrothermal auriferous quartz-arsenopyrite-chalcopyrite-pyrite within structures and breccias at moderate depths from surface mineralization (Figure 7)

mineralization at Pinnacle is structurally controlled occurring as fractures, veins and breccia infill proximal to diorite-(quartz) monzonite contacts and south-southeast trending moderate to steeply (40-80°) southwesterly dipping chloritic shears (Figure 2)

areas of increased chargeability observed within the recent completed Walcott Associates Ltd. IP survey somewhat correspond to an increase in sub-surface sulphide mineralization;

at least one phase of mineralization within Thane and Duckling Creek suites of rocks appears related to a later intrusive phase within the batholith and

copper and gold mineralization at depth is at significantly reduced grades to samples collected from the surface, which may be due to secondary supergene enrichment of the surface samples.

Interra also announces Director Dave McMillan has announced his retirement from the Board, effective Feb 15th. Interra thanks Mr. McMillan for his efforts and service to the company.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Cathedral and Pinnacle Zone Drill Hole Plan Map.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Cross-Section and Histogram assays showing Cu-Au-Mo values for drillholes TH21-09 and TH21-10.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Surface exposure of banded quartz vein with open space quartz-carbonate infill at the Pinnacle Showing.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Surface exposure of quartz-calcite-sulphide breccia within chloritic shear at the Pinnacle Showing. Sample# 1964 containing 2.54% Cu, 7.78g/t Au,12.3g/t Ag and 5.00ppm Mo.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5: Surface exposure of mineralized chloritic shear zone at the Pinnacle showing. Dashed yellow lines delineate a southeast striking moderate southwest dipping oxidized quartz-carbonate vein. Dashed red lines highlight pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralization.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 6: Moderate propylitic alteration dominated by chlorite and lessor silica at depth withinTH21-9 @138.50m.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 7: Mineralized breccia within TH21-9 @ 117.14m. Sample #41695 containing 0.16% Cu, 0.39g/t Au, 3.70g/t Ag, 84.80ppm Mo over 0.37 meters.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of Interra Copper Corp., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in N.I. 43-101 regulations.

