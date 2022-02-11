Western Exploration Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 - Darcy Marud, Chief Executive Officer, Western Exploration Inc. ("Western Exploration" or the "Company) (TSXV: WEX) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Western Exploration Inc. is a Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company with a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company. It is led by a seasoned team of explorationists, with several past discoveries to their credit. Its principal asset is the Aura gold-silver project located in Elko County, Nevada approximately 120 kilometers north of the city of Elko, Nevada.
Date:
Friday February 11, 2022
Time:
9:00am - 9:30am
Place:
Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Contact MEDIA CONTACT: Darcy Marud, CEO, (775) 329-8119, dmarud@westernexploration.com
