Electra Battery Materials Corp. to Attend BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 - Electra Battery Materials Corp. (TSX-V: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce company management will be participating in BMO Capital Markets' 31Global Metals & Mining Conference from February 27 to March 2, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.

Chief Executive Officer Trent Mell will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss Electra's four-phase strategic plan to create North America's only integrated battery materials park. The Company remains on budget and on schedule to commission phase one in December 2022; commissioning of a hydrometallurgical refinery to produce battery-grade cobalt sulfate.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA. Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corp..

Trent Mell

Chief Executive Officer



SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corp.





Contact

visit www.ElectraBMC.com or contact: Investor Relations, Sabrina Gunness, info@ElectraBMC.com, +1.416.900.3891

