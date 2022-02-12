Edison Lithium Corp. Provides Status Update to Management Cease Trade Order

Vancouver, February 11, 2022 - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On January 31, 2022, the Company announced that it had made application to the British Columbia Securities Commission, under NP 12-203, requesting that a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") be granted in respect of the late filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the related management's discussion and analysis, and its Form 52-109FV1 CEO and CFO Certification of Annual Filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The MCTO was granted on January 31, 2022.

There has been no material change to the information contained in the default announcement of January 31, 2022, that has not been generally disclosed and there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203. The Company confirms that it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines for so long as it is delayed in filing the Annual Filings.

The Company continues to work with its auditor to complete its Annual Filings and anticipates filing them on or before February 25, 2022.

While the MCTO remains in effect, Edison's directors, officers, and insiders cannot trade the Company's securities.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release relates to the Company's ability to complete the Annual Filings and continue to satisfy the information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203.

