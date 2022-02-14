Foremost Lithium Announces Immediate Approval to Be Upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and CEO Roadshow to Engage with German and Swiss Institutional Investors

Highlands Ranch, February 14, 2022 - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("FAT" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce it has been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). Foremost Lithium's symbol will remain unchanged on the OTCQB and will continue to trade under the symbol "FRRSF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FAT" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "F0R0", and WKN: "A3DCC8".

The OTCQB Venture Market, is recognized by the US Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved transparency to make informed investment decisions.

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost is travelling throughout Germany and Switzerland starting February 17th until February 28th to engage with strategic European institutional investors focused on hard rock lithium mining and strategic battery metals.

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium states: "One of the new management team's first corporate priorities was to clean Foremost up from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market. This process was successfully accomplished in 58 days since taking over as President and CEO of Foremost. Trading on the OTCQB improves our Company's reputation, provides credible market transparency, and opens a new and extensive class of long-term institutional and retail US investors. We shall now continue to mature the Company and pursue a subsequent upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market. OTCQX Best Market Companies meet higher financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, and are one tier below a NASDAQ listing.

Scott Taylor continues: "The Swiss and German roadshow is essential to connect Foremost to the European institutional investment community which is highly focused on long term strategic investments in hard rock lithium in secure jurisdictions like the Snow Lake District of Manitoba, Canada. These two actions will improve shareholder value by systematically increasing the shareholder base to be primarily composed of long term, strategically focused investors."

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is an energy technology company focused and committed to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Lithium hydroxide is a strategic battery mineral mainly consumed in the production of cathode materials for lithium ion batteries. Lithium-based batteries power our daily use of consumer electronics, enable electrification of the transportation sector, and provide stationary grid storage, critical to developing the clean-energy economy. The Company is prudently and systematically exploring and building tonnage on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

