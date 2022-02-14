FYI Resources: Demonstrated Hpa Quality From Joint Extended Pilot Plant Trial

Outstanding quality continues from FYI and Alcoa joint HPA production trials

HPA purity for pilot plant trial achieves 99.999% (5N) Al 2 O 3

O Cumulative pilot plant refinements achieve more consistent and reliable HPA production

Completion of pilot plant trial phase turns focus onto continuation of engineering phase

HPA project progresses well under clearly defined joint development schedule

FYI Resources Ltd. ("FYI" or "the Company") (ASX:FYI; OTCQX:FYIRF; FSE:SDL), is pleased to announce the results of the third week of extended HPA pilot plant operations undertaken in collaboration with Alcoa of Australia (Alcoa).

The joint development HPA pilot plant trial, utilizing feedstocks provided by Alcoa, ran from the 18th to the 25th January 2022 and achieved purity from 99.999% to 99.997% Al 2 O 3 during its week long operation. Purity of the HPA was confirmed via analysis using high level Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry (GDMS) to provide independent, high accuracy confirmation.

Sample 1 Sample 2 Sample 3 Sample 4 Sample 5* HPA (Al 2 O 3 ) Grade % 99.998% 99.998% 99.997% 99.998% 99.999% Total impurities ppm 19.4 18.9 33.1 16.5 13.1

* Sample 5 is a repeat analysis of Sample 4



Results from Week Three of the extended pilot plant trial conducted from 18th to 25th January 2022 jointly with Alcoa.



The aggregated results from the first three extended pilot plant trials have been outstanding. The pilot plant analysis shows a definite increasing trend in the following:

higher purity levels achieved,

increasing overall average purity over the extended pilot plant operations, and

Tighter range and consistency of purity over the extended pilot plant trial

The following graph demonstrates the measurable quality improvements made over the extended pilot plant trials as a result of various operational refinements.

FYI and Alcoa have made strong progress in the development of the HPA project. It was agreed by the FYI and Alcoa development team that the objectives of the extended pilot plant trials have been successfully achieved and that the final pilot plant trial scheduled in the series is no longer warranted. With the pilot plant operations phase now complete, increased development focus and project resources will now be turned to finalizing the engineering phase, bringing the project one step closer to commercialisation.





FYI Managing Director, Roland Hill, commenting on the trial three results said "Achieving 5N is a landmark event. Equally satisfying, however, is that the results of the third pilot plant trial clearly demonstrate the progress being made with our development in terms of increased purity being achieved and the closer operating range providing a much more consistent purity. Now, with the impressive trial result and the pilot plant phase successfully completed, the joint development team will continue on its clearly defined HPA blueprint pathway and advance the project one stage closer to commercialisation".

