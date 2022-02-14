Orford Prepares to Launch First Drilling on the Joutel Eagle Gold Property since 1999

Compilation shows Historical South Gold Zone Open at Depth.

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 - On November 30, 2021, Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) announced that it had entered into an option agreement to acquire the 50 square kilometre Joutel Eagle Property in the historical Joutel camp within the Abitibi region of Quebec from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.(TSX: GMX) (OTCQX INTERNATIONAL: GLBXF) (FRANKFURT: G1MN). Since acquiring the option, Orford has completed a compilation of the approx. 20,000 m of historical drilling from the property which has identified multiple gold zones to guide our immediate exploration efforts, including the "South Gold Zone" which contains a steeply dipping gold bearing vein with grades of up to 6.4 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in historical drilling1 that is open at depth (Table1, Figures 1&2). A 1,500m diamond drilling program will begin in late February which will aim to confirm historical results, test continuity and test newly identified targets in and around the South Gold Zone.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented "The compilation work completed has given us strong drill targets on the Joutel Eagle property. The Joutel Eagle property is an advanced exploration property with well-developed gold targets and existing gold zones that has not been worked since 1999 and before that the late 1980's. We are eager to start the planned drilling program on the property this winter. We believe that the Joutel Eagle property and specifically the South Gold Zone provides Orford an opportunity for a near term discovery in the heart of the prolific Abitibi District".

The most developed mineralized zone on the Joutel Eagle property is the "South Gold Zone", which has a strike length of approximately 700 metres and is partially tested to a depth of 500 metres below surface. The South Gold Zone is comprised of two mineralized zones, a steeply dipping vein zone with grades of up to 6.4 g/t over 2.7 metres (hole 89-A-02), and a lower grade zone associated with the regional Harricana Fault which seems to be plunging to the southeast (Table 1, Figures 1 & 2). The best grade intersection of the vein zone was also the deepest leaving high grade mineralization open at depth. The plan map in Figure 1 and the long section in Figure 2 show how widely spaced the drilling has been both at shallow and deeper levels. In addition, Figures 1 and 2 show holes in the compilation where mineralization and alteration similar to high-grade zones in nearby holes were intersected (quartz veining, silica flooding with up to 70% pyrite), but assay results are not available as they were redacted from the drill logs by the operating company at the time upon reporting to the public database. We aim to confirm historical results and delineate the full extent of mineralization to determine if a resource can be defined at the South Gold Zone.

Figure 1: Plan Map of Historical Drilling Results from Compilation Work2 (Holes where assays are not available because they were redacted from reported drill logs are shown as "N/A")

Figure 2: Long Section through the South Gold Zone Showing Historical Compilation Results and Drill Target Areas3 (Holes where assays are not available because they were redacted from reported drill logs are shown as "N/A")

Table 1: Summary of historical drilling results from South Gold Zone greater than 1g/t Au (also contains intervals less than 1g/t Au appearing in Figure 1)4.

Hole # From To Length g/t Au Report # SG-68-01 97.2 105.3 8.1 1.4 GM22540 including 103.3 105.3 2.0 3.1 GM36699 SG-80-25 130.9 132.2 1.3 6.2 GM36699 SG-80-25 133.9 134.6 0.7 3.8 GM36699 SG-82-01 112.0 113.2 1.2 1.0 GM39763 SG-82-01 132.5 140.2 7.7 0.8 GM39763 including 134.5 136.3 1.8 1.9

SG-82-01 157.6 163.9 6.3 3.0 GM39763 including 160.7 163.4 2.7 6.4

SG-82-02 155.7 157.3 1.6 1.0 GM39763 SG-82-02 164.6 179.0 14.4 1.6 GM39763 including 169.1 171.8 2.7 5.3

including 173.3 177.6 4.4 1.7

SG-82-02 187.8 193.5 5.7 1.5 GM39763 including 191.8 193.5 1.7 3.4

SG-83-01 59.6 59.9 0.3 6.7 GM40302 SG-83-01 250.4 251.7 1.2 1.4 GM40302 SG-83-01 280.4 281.7 1.3 2.2 GM40302 SG-83-01 2.7 363.0 2.6 1.3 GM40302 SG-83-02 362.3 362.8 0.5 1.2 GM40302 SG-83-03 46.3 47.1 0.8 1.4 GM40302 SG-83-03 287.3 290.3 3.0 1.2 GM40302 SG-83-03 382.1 386.4 4.3 1.8 GM40302 SG-83-03 393.8 400.1 6.3 2.9 GM40302 SG-88-A-09 211.3 233.5 22.2 0.6 GM47579 including 218.6 229.3 10.7 1.2

SG-88-A-09 238.3 239.7 1.5 1.1 GM47579 SG-88-A-09 395.4 400.6 5.1 0.7 GM47579 including 398.5 400.6 2.1 1.5

SG-88-A-01 314.6 321.6 7.0 1.2 GM48877 including 317.8 318.7 1.0 2.9

including 395.7 398.0 2.3 5.3

SG-JV-88-14 74.7 80.6 5.9 1.3 GM50697 SG-89-A-02 W-1 571.5 574.8 3.3 1.3 GM48877 SG-89-A-02 W-1 589.5 599.6 10.1 1.0 GM48877 including 593.1 597.0 3.9 2.2

SG-89-A-01 305.2 322.3 17.2 0.5 GM48877 including 305.8 308.0 2.3 2.2

SG-90-A-01 W-1 186.0 187.5 1.5 1.3 GM 50110

Hole # From To Length g/t Au Report # SG-90-A-01 184.0 187.5 3.5 2.1 GM 50110 including 185.0 186.5 1.5 4.8

including 54.2 57.1 2.9 1.1

SG-99-15-04 331.9 335.6 3.7 1.4 GM57215 SG-99-15-03 121.9 123.5 1.6 1.5 GM57215 SG-99-15-02 261.0 267.0 6.0 1.0 GM57215 SG-99-15-02 545.5 547.0 1.5 1.1 GM57215 SG-99-15-01 9.5 18.5 9.0 1.2 GM57215 including 12.5 14.0 1.5 5.6

SG-99-15-01 30.9 31.4 0.5 2.8 GM57215

About the Joutel Eagle Property

The property is situated just to the northwest of Agnico Eagle's past producing Eagle -Telbel operation which produced in excess of 1.1 Moz of gold5 from 1974 to 1993. The Joutel Eagle property covers 11 km of the Casa Berardi structural zone south splay (CBSZ) which is associated with several gold deposits and, together with our McClure East property, gives Orford over 17 km coverage on the prolific CBSZ (Figure 3). The Joutel Eagle Property sits to the north of Orford's 100% owned Joutel South Property and to the west of Orford's 100% owned McClure East property. Information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

Figure 3: Orford Property Location Map in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District6.

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 80,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. Orford also recently acquired three property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about the Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, West Raglan or Joutel area properties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.



___________________________________ 1 Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. April 20,2020 DV93-01 2 Reference report numbers can be found in Table 1 3 Reference report numbers can be found in Table 1 4 Report Number referenced in the table is the report number assigned to historical work in the Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/ 5 Eagle /Telbel: Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. April 20, 2020 DV93-01 6 Casa Berardi: Hecla Mining, Mineral Resources Statement as of December 31, 2019. https://www.hecla-mining.com/casa-berardi/ Estrades: Technical report on the Mineral Resources Estimate for the Estrades Project, Northwestern Quebec Canada. Galway Metals, November 5, 2018, Amended March 15, 2019. Eagle /Telbel: Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. April 20,2020 DV93-01. Douay: Maple Gold Mines. Mineral Resource Statement as at October 24, 2019. https://www.maplegoldmines.com/index.php/en/projects/douay-gold-project#isDouayResourceEstimate. Vezza: Mineral Resources Estimate for the Vezza Project, located 25 km south of Matagami, Quebec, Maudore Minerals Ltd. December 31, 2012. Poirier Copper/Joutel Copper: Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. April 20,2020 DP346, GM44192. Sleeping Giant: Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. November 13,2020. DV-2010-01 Mine Selabie: Système d'information géominière of Québec "SIGEOM", Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. November 1,2021, DV 2000-02

