New Discovery of Porphyry Cu-Mo Mineralization Drilled at Thompson Knolls, Utah, USA

VANCOUVER, February 14, 2022 - BCM Resources Corp. (TSX-V:B), the "Company," is pleased to announce that Diamond Drilling intercepted new porphyry Cu-Mo mineralization at the Thompson Knolls ("TK") project in southwestern Utah.

Highlights

Hole TK3a has documented blebby chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization at a 666m downhole depth (see photo 1, see company presentation on BCM Resources website).

At 833m, TK3a has encountered intensely silicified qmp with sub-vertical massive pyrite-chalcopyrite D-veinlets (photo 6).

Hole TK3a is still in progress, assays are pending.

Progress update

Drilling is continuing at the Thompson Knolls (TK) project, Utah, USA with hole TK3a in progress. TK3a is being drilled vertically a projected depth of ~1,097m. Here is a breakdown of what the hole has encountered:

After cutting a fanglomerate to 429m, drilling encountered an intensely fractured & oxidized, altered, quartz-monzonite porphyry (qmp) intrusive (textures destroyed, feldspars altered to clay). Local (rare) thin quartz-molybdenite B-veinlets are found in the intrusive fragments

At 507m downhole, a dolomite skarn was intersected with continuous intense oxidation of numerous randomly oriented (chlorite and iron oxide) veins and veinlets.

From 573m depth a qmp intrusive (no significant oxidation) with obvious pyrite/chalcopyrite/molybdenite veinlets was encountered

At 666m blebby chalcopyrite mineralization in quartz-molybdenite veinlets was documented (photo 1 and 2). The veinlets are dominantly subvertical - very few are captured by vertical drilling

At 725m, drilling started intersecting a mineralized stock-work with numerous veinlets carrying molybdenite-chalcopyrite mineralization (photos 3, 4 and 5)

At 748 m potassic alteration increases and K feldspar forms salvages in quartz veinlets

At 857m the drillhole encountered intensely silicified qmp with sub-vertical massive pyrite-chalcopyrite D-veinlets (photo 6).

"I am very pleased that recent drilling at the TK3a drillhole confirmed the presence of copper mineralization indicating that the BCM Resources team discovered a new, raw, copper-molybdenite system in Southwest Utah. Presence of copper mineralization increases in the northwestern direction. We are excited about this new discovery, and we are looking forward to new additional exploration at the northwestern flank of Thompson Knolls." Dr. Sergei Diakov, President.

Currently, the drill hole is at depth of 877m and advancing steadily through a mineralized qmp with quartz-sericite-pyrite and potassic alteration accompanied by intense silicification. Drilling continues to encounter some fault zones within the intrusive (faulting and silicification slow down drilling progress).

In summary, TK quartz monzonite porphyry carries molybdenum mineralization over a +304m interval (from 573m to 877m down hole). Besides visual molybdenite, visual copper mineralization has been identified from 664m downhole as pyrite-chalcopyrite-molybdenite veinlets and disseminated mineralization. Copper mineralization is gradually increasing in the interval over +213m. Both copper and moly mineralization continue as drilling advances deeper.

Based on the limited drilling results obtained from 5 drillholes so far (note that two of them are virtually twins to previous unfinished drillholes), it is interpreted that the intensity of copper mineralization at the TK project appear to be increasing in the northwestern direction indicating a possible location of the main copper mineralization of the TK mineralized system. This concept will be tested by additional three drillholes in the northwesterly flank of the project. The permit for these drill sites is virtually complete.

TK is located approximately 200 kms southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corp. is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work; changes resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

