Three Valley Copper Appoints Bacchus Capital as Strategic and Financial Adviser

13:35 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 - (TSXV: TVC) (OTCQB: TVCCF) Three Valley Copper Corp. ("Three Valley Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bacchus Capital Advisers Limited ("Bacchus Capital") as strategic and financial adviser. The Bacchus Capital team bring an unparalleled depth of global experience in the mining sector and has initiated a detailed evaluation and strategic process to define the most optimal and efficient financial outcome for Three Valley Copper, its many key stakeholders and its financial and operating partners.

Bacchus Capital is a London-based independent investment and merchant banking boutique, specializing in complex tactical situations, situations encompassing strategic or financial stress, mergers and acquisitions, takeover defence, strategic and other financial advice. The Bacchus Capital team members have extensive experience, from working with junior mining companies to having played a key role in many of the metals and mining industry's most significant and transformational transactions in recent decades.

Any parties interested in more information regarding the strategic review process should contact Bacchus Capital directly.

Bacchus Capital Advisers
Peter Bacchus Chris Johannsen
Chairman and Chief Executive Managing Director
+44 (0) 7516 420 579 +44 (0) 7775 031 033
peter.bacchus@bacchuscapital.co.uk chris.johannsen@bacchuscapital.co.uk
Steven Latimer Shea O'Callaghan
Managing Director, Head of Americas Director
+1 416-318-6310 +44 (0) 7715 548 610
steven.latimer@bacchuscapital.co.uk shea.ocallaghan@bacchuscapital.co.uk

About Three Valley Copper

Three Valley Copper, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on growing copper production from, and further exploration of, its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 95.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about the Company, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com.

For further information:

Michael Staresinic
Chief Executive Officer
T: (416) 943-7107
E: mstaresinic@threevalleycopper.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com
T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

United States
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
threevalley@rbmilestone.com
www.rbmilestone.com

Source: Three Valley Copper.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.




