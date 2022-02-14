Highland Copper Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

LONGUEUIL, Feb. 14, 2022 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the "Company") reports changes to its executive team. Effective immediately, Barry O'Shea will be assuming the position of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company and Alain Krushnisky will be stepping down as CFO to devote more time in his role as CFO of other reporting issuers.



Barry O'Shea has over 20 years of finance experience across diverse industries and countries. Mr. O'Shea was CFO of Fiore Gold Ltd. from May 2018 until its recent acquisition by Calibre Mining Corp. Prior to that, he spent eight years with New Gold Inc., initially as Vice President of Finance where he oversaw financial reporting, financial planning, internal audit, and tax and then as Vice President, Business Development, responsible for corporate development, investor relations, and strategic capital allocation. Mr. O'Shea is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has an Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School.

"Alain has been an important part of the Company since 2012. We very much appreciate all his contributions during the past nine years and the support he will provide during a transition period to integrate Barry into his position," said Denis Miville-Deschenes, President & CEO. "We are excited to have Barry join the Company on a full-time basis. We expect his background and experience to have a positive impact on Highland Copper as we work toward developing and financing the construction of our Copperwood project in Michigan as well as advancing the neighbouring White Pine North project. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Barry aboard."

Following completion of a $26 million equity raise in early September, the Company has been busy, working with G Mining Services, updating the Copperwood Feasibility Study completed in June 2018. This is the perfect time to evaluate project opportunities while also reviewing capital and operating costs, supply chain issues and the project execution plan. It is the intent to have the updated study finalized including the development schedule for the second quarter of 2022.

The fundamentals for the long-term copper price remain very good as is the current price of copper and Highland Copper remains dedicated to, after financing, bring into construction and production the Copperwood project, the first of its two projects in Michigan, USA.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. Information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com.

