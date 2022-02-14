Rackla provides update on proposed acquisition of Misisi Gold Project; files amended NI 43-101 technical report

Vancouver, February 14, 2022 - Rackla Metals Inc. ("Rackla" or the "Company") (TSXV:RAK) reports that it continues to work on satisfying the conditions precedent to its proposed acquisition of a 73.5-per-cent interest in the Misisi gold project, located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Company has filed on SEDAR an amended independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, supporting the mineral resource estimate for the project previously reported in the Company's news release dated May 5, 2021. The amended report, which includes a two-stage recommended work program for the Project, replaces the previous amended technical report for the project filed on October 12, 2021.

The parties to the acquisition agreements have agreed to extend the deadline for completing the acquisition to March 15, 2022. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the acquisition transaction. The closing is subject to Rackla completing a financing to raise a minimum of CAD$5-million and other customary conditions, and to TSXV final approval. The Company is in the process of satisfying the requirements to obtain such approval. Trading in the Company's common shares continues to be halted and is anticipated to remain halted until the completion of the transaction, expected within the next two weeks.

It is intended, subject to TSXV approval, that on closing, the name of the Company will be changed to Goldenhawk Resources Ltd., and Darryll Castle will be appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company.

