Extension of Loan Facility from La Mancha
Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:
"Altus has received a number of attractive proposals from recognised lenders to refinance the existing Facility that we have with La Mancha, our largest shareholder. The level of interest we have received reflects the high quality of our income-generating royalty portfolio which we have been aggressively growing in the last twelve months. However, Altus is assessing a number of further potential royalty and other opportunities and believe the flexibility derived from extending the existing Facility will have value. We are pleased that La Mancha agree with our assessment and have extended the Facility to 30 June 2022. I look forward to providing further updates in due course."
La Mancha Facility
La Mancha is the Company's largest shareholder with a 35.08% interest and is considered a "related party" pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies as well as Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Accordingly, the Extension constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 and MI 61-101. The Company believes it is exempt from the requirements under MI 61-101 as the Extension was agreed with reasonable commercial terms between the Company and La Mancha as if it were on an arm's length basis and as the Facility is not convertible or repayable into equity of the Company.
The independent directors of Altus, being the directors other than Mr Karim Nasr (being Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of La Mancha), having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, consider that the terms of the Extension from La Mancha are fair and reasonable insofar as Altus's shareholders are concerned. Mr Nasr, a Non-Executive Director of Altus, abstained from the board decision approving the Extension.
The Extension is conditional on the approval of the TSX-V. A material change report will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions, however, there was insufficient time to file it at least 21 days before the Extension was agreed upon.
About Altus Strategies Plc
Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.
