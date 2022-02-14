Petroteq Announces Peak Value IP, LLC Valuation of Company's Intellectual Property (IP)

SHERMAN OAKS, February 14, 2022 - Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company")‎ (TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil ‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Peak Value IP, LLC ("Peak Value") to provide a third party valuation of Petroteq's Clean Oil Recovery Technology (CORT), the proprietary intellectual property (IP) behind oil sands extraction process.

Petroteq's Technology is considered a "clean technology" and is an environmentally safe and sustainable technology. While the Technology is applicable to both "water-wet" (Canada) and "hydrocarbon wet" (Utah) oils sands sediments, deposits and materials, the technology does not utilize water in its processing operations and thus there is no requirement to build and manage large tailings ponds and wastewater treatment and disposal systems and facilities. The proprietary solvents utilized in the operations of the technology are generally fully recovered and recycled, thus substantially mitigating environmental impact.

Through application of the CORT, the Company (acting through its operating subsidiaries in Utah) is able to produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from the Asphalt Ridge oil sands deposits without generating wastewater that would potentially harm the environment, in addition, during the course of its crude extraction and production operations, leaves a clean residual sand that can be returned to the environment or marketed as an industrial sand.

The current assets consist of Petroteq's active patents, patent applications, and associated trade secrets and know how, related to the extraction of crude oil from oil sands. The Peak Value valuation conclusions in this report are based on accepted practices using fair market value (FMV) and investment value (IV) standards, while utilizing widely recognized and internationally accepted methods valuing business enterprise, such as Cash, Market and Income Approaches. Peak Value utilized data provided by Petroteq, along with public information and industry knowledge of intellectual property licensing. In addition, Peak Value reviewed the historical costs as well as expected future revenue as it relates to the assets. This effort involved a team of financial advisory experts who have a broad experience valuing asset of this nature.

Peak Value IP's valuation study of Petroteq's CORT indicated a fair market value (FMV) ranging from $229 Million to $326 Million. The analysis of investment value (IV) ranging from $598 Million to $850 Million. The analysis has also considered a proposed production facility to be operated in Utah that will produce 5,000 barrels of oil per day. The valuation also encompasses the value of the separated sand as salable to third-parties, providing additional value to the IP beyond the market of oil. The deployment of the IP into multiple oil sand fields is a critical milestone in achieving Petroteq's goals for IP adoption.

Petroteq's CTO and interim CEO, Dr. Vladimir Podlipsky, has commented, "The Peak Value IP report re-affirms to our shareholders the substantial value of the company's underlying assets and intellectual property rights. Our commercial opportunity is supported by volumes of data and should provide a commercial viability to financial parties to advance."

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation, and licensing of a patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy oil and bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. The versatile technology can be applied to both water-wet deposits and oil-wet deposits - outputting high-quality oil and clean sand.

Petroteq believes that its technology can produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from deposits of oil sands without requiring the use of water, and therefore without generating wastewater which would otherwise require the use of other treatment or disposal facilities which could be harmful to the environment. The Petroteq process is intended to be a more environmentally friendly extraction technology that leaves clean residual sand that can be sold or returned to the environment, without the use of tailings ponds or further remediation.

For more information, visit www.petroteq.energy.

