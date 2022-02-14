North Peak Resources Announces Non-brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,173,913 equity units of the Company ("Units") at a price of CAD$2.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD$5,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Company has the option to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to an additional 326,087 Units, for total gross proceeds of up to CAD$5,750,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of the Warrant, at an exercise price of CAD$3.50 per share.

"Working together with its suppliers and contractors, the Company has a solid idea of its exploration program requirements for the upcoming months and this Private Placement will give key investors the opportunity to support these efforts," said Brian Hinchcliffe, CEO of the Company.

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement towards exploration drilling programs on the Black Horse gold and silver property (the "Black Horse Property"), the continued development of its business and for general and administrative expenses. The Company has an option to acquire the Black Horse Property, which consists of 2,733 acres located approximately 50 miles east of Ely in White Pine Country, Nevada and shows evidence of three historic mining areas: the Black Horse, San Pedro and Gold King. See the Company's January 11, 2022 press release for additional information.

The Company may pay a commission or finder's fee to eligible parties in connection with the Private Placement, subject to the approval of the Exchange and compliance with applicable securities laws.

About North Peak Resources

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company holds an option to acquire the 2,733-acre Black Horse gold and silver property located approximately 50 miles east of Ely within the Black Horse mining district in White Pine County, Nevada. See the Company's January 11, 2022 press release for additional information.

This press release is not an offer of the Company's securities for sale in the United States. The Company's securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Company will not make any public offering of its securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to completion of the proposed Private Placement, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement, timing and completion of any drilling and work programs on the Black Horse Property, estimates of mineralization from drilling, geological information projected from sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, potential for minerals and/or mineral resources, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the period ended September 30, 2021 available at www.sedar.com, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

