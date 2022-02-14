GPM Metals Provides an Update on the Walker Gossan Project Affected by the COVID Restrictions in Northern Territory, Australia

Toronto, February 14, 2022 - GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM) (the "Company" or "GPM") provides an update from the Northern Land Council.

The Northern Land Council (NLC) recently announced that all meetings scheduled by the NLC will be postponed until further notice. The COVID pandemic has arrived in the Northern Territory and the NLC has taken a cautious approach and has suspended all NLC meetings until the COVID-19 situation stabilises.

GPM Metals supports the decision by the NLC, and for its part the Northern Land Council has indicated that when the suspension is lifted, they will endeavour to get back to normal as soon as possible.

GPM Metals had planned to complete approved work programs on 3 separate tenements and finalise access to a new area on ELA 30956 during the second half of 2022. The suspension of meetings by the NLC is likely to impact our proposed timing of these activities.

At this point we are ready to launch our field work programs during the second half of 2022, but we respect the need to ensure the safety of the Traditional Land Owners and the staff of the NLC in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The moment the Territory is open for business the Company will resume our program.

About GPM Metals Inc.

GPM Metals is a zinc focused exploration company with offices in Toronto.

The Company's current holdings include the district scale Walker Gossan Project, NT, Australia, a joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited.

The Walker Gossan exploration properties have considerable potential to host significant zinc resources.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone, (Chairman of GPM), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc Geology, MBA) is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For further information contact:

GPM Metals Inc.

Peter Walsh, CEO

Suite 1101 - 141 Adelaide Street West,

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5

Telephone : + 416 628-5904

Email: p.walsh@gpmmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "might", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and/or statements.

Forward-looking statements and/or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations and/or assumptions of GPM which have been used to develop such statements and/or information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although GPM believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as GPM can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: results from planned exploration and drilling activities; GPM's future plans for operational expenditures; the accuracy of the interpretations of exploration and drilling activity results; availability of financing to fund current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which GPM has property interests; the general continuance of current industry conditions; aboriginal matters; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of GPM to obtain qualified staff, equipment and/or services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability of the operator of each project in which GPM has property interests to operate in a safe, efficient and/or effective manner and to fulfill its respective obligations and current plans; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and/or interest rates; and the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and/or environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which GPM has property interests. The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and/or statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and/or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and/or statements including, without limitation: risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, the uncertainty of conducting operations under a foreign regime, exploration risk, the uncertainty of obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals, the availability of labour and/or equipment, the fluctuating prices of commodities, the availability of financing and GPM's dependence on its management personnel, other participants in the property areas and/or certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in GPM's public disclosure documents, (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and GPM's current management's discussion and analysis). Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113737