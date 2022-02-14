Global Energy Metals Engages North Equities to Support Marketing Initiatives as the Company Advances Its Cobalt-Copper-Nickel Project Portfolio

Vancouver, February 14, 2022 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce it has signed an engagement with North Equities Corp. ("North Equities").

Mitchell Smith, President and CEO commented:

"In anticipation of a productive, milestone-driven next several months, fueled by several exploration programs, both underway and planned, we are excited to be partnering with the team at North Equities. We are confident that they will be effective in communicating our successes to the market by targeting new participants and investors through their social media and proven marketing platform."

The Company has entered into a 4-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. as it continues to advance its multiple battery metal projects in the World's top mining jurisdictions while benefiting from equity exposure to market peers advancing non-core assets outside of GEMC's treasury.

Global Energy Metals has announced several internal initiatives to further explore and advance its Nevada-based Lovelock and Treasure Box projects, both being highly prospective for cobalt, copper and nickel. The Company recently completed on a limited first-phase drilling program planned to test geophysical anomalies in the vicinity of the former-producing Lovelock Mine and confirm intersections of cobalt-nickel-copper bearing vein that correlates with historical underground mining and mapped superficial cobalt-nickel-copper occurrences. Analytical results from the initial drill program are pending and are expected to be released in the next several weeks upon receipt and review by the Company. In addition, the Bureau of Land Management has granted approval for for a 13 hole drill program at the nearby Treasure Box project and the Company is in discussions with several drill contractors. The Company also continues to work alongside American Battery Technology Company having provided raw material from Lovelock and Treasure Box to undergo their in-house procedure of developing new first-of-kind processes for producing battery cathode grade nickel and cobalt metal sulfates.

Additionally, through its various partnerships and joint venture relationships, Global Energy is benefiting form a number of peer driven efforts to advance projects under the GEMC portfolio. Having recently raised over $10 million, ASX listed Metal Bank has announced an aggressive diamond and RC drill exploration campaign as part of its earn-in to the Millennium Project in Queensland, Australia. The Company also anticipates benefiting from a £1 million initial exploration budget by Metals One plc, a pre-IPO listed company that has entered into an agreement with GEMC partner Scandinavian Resource Holdings to acquire a 90% interest in the Råna Nickel Project. GEMC holds a 10% project level interest and 1% net smelter return royalty on Råna.

North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In connection with the contract, the Company will pay North Equities $60,000 CAD. GEMC and North Equities are considered arm's lengths parties and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither North Equities nor its principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Subscribe to the GEMC eNewsletter

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.