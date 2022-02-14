Frontier Lithium to Attend BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

SUDBURY, Feb. 14, 2022 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce company management will be participating in BMO Capital Markets' 31st Global Metals & Mining Conference from February 27 to March 2, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida. In December 2021, BMO Capital Markets co-led a $12 million bought deal private placement of Frontier shares.

Trevor Walker, Chief Executive Officer and President will present at the "Battery Materials Panel" on March 1st and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Trevor will highlight Frontier's recent drill program results, planned exploration for 2022 as well as test programs and studies supporting Pre-Feasibility Study for highest grade lithium resource in North America.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business that is targeting to become a manufacturer of battery-quality lithium materials to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier owns the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large-tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The project continues to have significant exploration upside with potential to increase the lithium resource. The Company is a pure-play lithium development opportunity with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, a premium lithium mineral district located in Northern Ontario.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.