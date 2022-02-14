Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Advances Metallurgy in Idaho and Breaks into Target Zone in Arizona

Burlington, February 14, 2022 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') announces significant achievements related to the Washington Mine in Idaho and the Buckeye Silver Mine in Arizona.

In Idaho, the Company has engaged the Center for Advanced Materials Processing ("CAMP") of Montana Technical University, part of Montana University, to provide it with mineralogy, gravity, and flotation testwork. In Arizona, the field team has broken into what it believes to be the higher-grade mineralized zone, which appears to be located exactly where predicted by the historical records and SBMI's own work.

Idaho and CAMP

SBMI purchased the past-producing Washington Mine on patented lands in Idaho in December, 2020. As reported on January 18, 2022, assay results from a blended bulk sample at the Washington Mine site averaged 55.5 ounces of silver per tonne. Values reported in that press release ran as high as 180 ounces silver per tonne and 18 grams of gold per tonne. Historical records and SBMI's field work lead management to believe the Washington Mine is capable of near-term revenue generation.

As said by Mr. A. John Carter, SBMI's CEO, "We knew from historical records the Washington Mine was going to be good. We didn't know it would be this good. We have to invest into the property to get it ready for mining."

To advance its knowledge of the Washington Mine, SBMI has entered into an agreement with CAMP. Established in 1989, CAMP is a Montana University System designated Center of Excellence in Research and Education, located on the campus of Montana Technological University. CAMP's activities involve three components, namely, an analytical testing laboratory, a materials testing laboratory, and research program management. Included in the services CAMP will provide to SBMI are the following:

Automated Mineralogy by SEM and EDS utilizing TESCAN's Integrated Mineral Analysis (TIMA) software include model mineralogy liberation and associations up to 5 size fractions;

XRD: Mineralogy by X-Ray Diffraction;

Sample prep to 95% passing ¼ inch and rotary split;

Grind determinations to establish a grind curve;

Falcon evaluation and Table evaluations; and

Flotation evaluations, fire assay, acid digestion and ICP-OES.

SBMI will use CAMP's results to design a flowsheet intended to maximize the recoveries at the Washington Mine in Idaho and to reduce overall milling costs for the Washington Mine ore. This relationship with CAMP is made possible at this time by the Company currently carrying out a financing to buttress its treasury (press release of February 9, 2022).

The current plan, depending upon the quantum raised in the current ongoing financing and the results from CAMP's tests, is to be on site at the Washington Mine by the end of March, 2022 and to then immediately commence collecting mineralized material. That material will come from surface, having been hauled to surface by prior owners who were seeking gold, and from development of the historical underground workings. The goal is to be generating revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is another example of SBMI thinking outside the box by establishing a cash flow model to fund future operations, reduce dilution, and create value for its shareholders.

Target Zone in Arizona

The field team in Arizona last week blasted into what is believed to be the higher-grade silver mineralized zone at the Buckeye Silver Mine. As previously disclosed SBMI's target is the high-grade silver zone identified in 1976 by K.C. Delise, an Arizona geologist, in a report titled Surface/Underground Mapping and Sampling. In his report he mapped and identified this zone as extending approximately 500 feet along strike.

Locating what is believed to be the higher-grade silver zone is a major development as:

It should provide SBMI's mill with higher-grade material, which can be blended with lower-grade material to increase the mill's operating efficiencies; It validates the Company's mine plan for the Buckeye; and The mineralized zone appears to be located exactly where predicted by SBMI's field team and by Mr. Delise. This gives a very high level of confidence as to future decisions at the Buckeye and at SBMI's other past-producing mines.

"This is old school mining," said Mr. Carter. "We know where the mineralization is, so we're going to spend shareholder money making money."

For further information, please contact:

John Carter

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., CEO

cartera@sympatico.ca

+1 (905) 302-3843

Peter M. Clausi

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., VP Capital Markets

pclausi@brantcapital.ca

+1 (416) 890-1232

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the accuracy and thoroughness of historical records; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of ore; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global viruses create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

