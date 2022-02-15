Minsud Resources Corp. Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 3,060,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. The options are exercisable at price of $0.30 per share, expire on February 11, 2027 and will be subject to the following vesting terms: one-quarter (1/4) shall vest on February 11, 2022, one-quarter shall vest (1/4) on August 11, 2022, one-quarter (1/4) shall vest on February 11, 2023, and the balance shall vest on August 11, 2023. As of the date hereof, a total of 16,389,069 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company's stock option plan and, after this new grant 4,906,750 options will be outstanding.

About Minsud Resources Corp:

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo- Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early-stage prospects, including 6,000 ha in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minsud Resources Corp.







Contact

PLEASE CONTACT :Ramiro Massa, President and Chief Executive Officer, info@minsud.com, +1 416-479-4466

