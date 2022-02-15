Gratomic Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Millennium Metals - TM2

TORONTO, February 15, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Millennium Metals LTD ("TM2") and an undisclosed 3rd party (the "Buyer"), to supply graphite over 60 consecutive months, to begin upon commencement of commercial production at its Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia. Gratomic and TM2 forged a strategic partnership with the intention of being the first to industrialize graphite as a commodity (as mentioned in the press release dated June 30, 2021), and signed an indicative term sheet on February 8, 2022 (see press release here) in order to set the groundwork for this MOU.

TM2 is the world's first spot market where direct investment in technology metals is possible. It is quickly becoming the one-stop-shop for electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturers and OEMs. The metals and minerals available on the TM2 platform are essential to EV batteries, aerospace, semiconductors, and many additional high-tech industries. TM2's innovative approach to commodities has created a global community within the electric vehicle space. Learn more about TM2 here.

The Parties have agreed to enter into a long form agreement within 6 months where Gratomic will commit to supplying 600 tons per month of graphite SG16 Uncoated or other grade in the initial 3 months of supply, and 1,200 tons per month of graphite SG16 Coated or Uncoated or other grade after the initial 3-month period, year over year for 60 consecutive months from the date that the Company's Aukam Graphite Plant officially enters commercial production. Commerical production is defined as an output of greater than 51% of total production, which is estimated for Q3 of 2022.

The prices should be discounted by 5% on FOB terms. As an indication, Gratomic and TM2 Indicative Term Sheet signed on February 8, 2022, defined a fixed price of $2,700 USD per ton for graphite grade SG16 uncoated, and $8,000 USD per ton for graphite grade SG16 coated.

A provisional payment of 70% in advance will be made quarterly to Gratomic for the upcoming 3-month delivery period based on planned production and prices on the date of payment. Final payment will be made 30 days after an inspection in a bonded warehouse. Payments will be made directly by the Buyer to Gratomic, and a shared profit contract will need to be established with TM2.

The processing plant at the Company's Aukam Graphite Project was built to accommodate an initial 20,000 tonnes per annum of output and was engineered in a modular design to accommodate rapid expansion over time. The over-engineering of the front and back end of the plant, allows the Company to quickly increase capacity up to 45,000 tonnes per year, to accommodate the market increase in demand. Some aspects of the plant have already been adapted to reflect the impending expansion efforts. Product output is intended to be supplemented through the development of Gratomic's Capim Grosso graphite project in the Bahia State of Brazil.

Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, says: "The TM2 partnership is bearing fruit at an incredible pace. We are thrilled to be working with such an effective company".

"Bringing a buyer into the partnership between Gratomic and TM2 continues to build our vision of creating opportunities and becoming a lead player in the electric vehicle battery sector, with the right partners" stated Arno Brand President & CEO.

Petur Georgesson, TM2's CEO, adds: "We intend on becoming the landmark market for technology metals globally, with full coverage of the periodic table and full transparency. We want more people to feel empowered by this new and unique opportunity to invest in metals. It's a new level of freedom and democracy both for investors and producers to get access to a direct trading market without any intermediaries and with the full transparency and accessible information regarding the sustainability requirements demanded by the public."

Gratomic emphasizes that no Preliminary Economic Analysis ("PEA"), Preliminary Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study has been completed to support any level of production. No mineral resources, or mineral reserves demonstrating economic viability and technical feasibility, have been delineated on the Aukam property.

Gratomic wishes to emphasize that the supply of graphite to trade on the TM2 metals exchange referred to in this Press Release is conditional on Gratomic being able to bring the Aukam project into a production phase, and for any graphite being produced to meet certain technical and mineralization requirements. Gratomic continues to move its business towards production and as part of its business plan, expects to obtain a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical report to help it ascertain the economics of the Aukam project.

Risk Factors

No mineral resources, let alone mineral reserves demonstrating economic viability and technical feasibility, have been delineated on the Aukam Property. The Company is not in a position to demonstrate or disclose any capital and/or operating costs that may be associated with the processing plant.

The Company advises that it has not based its production decision on even the existence of mineral resources let alone on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit.

Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.

Failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Steve Gray, P. Geo., technical advisor to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this Press Release.

About TM2

Technology Metals Market (TM2) is a global exchange marketplace that enables investors to trade a new asset class of high-value technology metals critical to global technology industries.

Technology metals are irreplaceable inputs of the 21st Century supply chain. Critical to the future growth of Electric Vehicles, energy storage, data transfer, robotics, renewable energies, aerospace and defense. They're all around us, in everything we touch.

The metals traded on TM2 are 100% physically backed, allowing investors to have direct title to the underlying physical metal. Through TM2's expanding custodian network with over 100 locations worldwide, metals can be listed, traded, or redeemed directly.

TM2 took this opportunity to create the first transparent investment market in an ecosystem where direct investment opportunities are limited for some metals and non-existent for others, fully democratizing access to these metals around the world.

For more information on TM2 contact:

contact@tm2.com or ricardo@tm2.com

Visit our website: https://tm2.com/

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca





