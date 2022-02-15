Guardian Announces Resignation of Director

Calgary - February 15, 2022. Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GX) ("Guardian") today announced that Mr. David McMillan will resign from the Corporation's board of directors effective February 15, 2022. Guardian expresses its sincere thanks to Mr. McMillan for his efforts and contributions as a director of Guardian and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Graydon Kowal

President and CEO

(403) 730-6333

