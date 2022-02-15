Forte Minerals Announces Frankfurt Quotation and Signs Contract with Mr. Richard Andrews, Corporate Development Services

VANCOUVER, Feb. 15, 2022 - Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company"), (CSE: CUAU) is pleased to announce that on Monday February 14, 2022 it has commenced trading in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2OA". Forte Copper is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the trading symbol "CUAU".

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's twelfth largest stock exchange by market capitalization. It is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading centre, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50% are from countries other than Germany.

President & CEO of Forte, Patrick Elliott, commented, "This additional quotation will help increase our visibility and open doors to new investors as well as enable exciting business opportunities."

The Company would also like to announce that it has retained the consulting services of Mr. Richard Andrews. Mr. Andrews has extensive experience and an impressive financial network in the mineral exploration industry; he provides corporate development services including insights into the US Capital Markets. For his consulting services, Mr. Andrews will be compensated $7,500 USD per month and granted 525,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.21, vesting quarterly over a 1-year term.

Forte Minerals is thrilled to engage with such an experienced capital market professional. The Company is currently in the application process of acquiring a listing on the OTCQB. The Company anticipates the US listing to complement the market awareness and visibility of the corporate development initiatives generated from the consultant's efforts.

About Forte:

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

