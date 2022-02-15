Stellar AfricaGold Reports Construction Progress on Access Road to Drill Sites at Tichka Est Gold Project, Morocco

Vancouver, February 15, 2021 - J. François Lalonde, President and CEO of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. , (TSXV:SPX) (OTC: STLXF) and (FSE:6YP1) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that construction of the drill sites access road at Stellar's Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco is well underway.

Tichka Est Gold Project, Morocco

The access road to the Tichka Est gold zones A and B is fully permitted and construction is underway.

"This new access road at Stellar's Tichka Est Gold Project is especially exciting" said Stellar President François Lalonde "because we have been keenly waiting to get drill rigs onto Zone A and B. This heavy equipment access road is a critical 'first step' to preparation of drill pads and commencement of an anticipated major drilling campaign on zone B and A."

"This access road of approximately 7.5 kilometers on mountainside (see Figure 1 below) will be the equivalent of a 7.5 km long trench within the area of the Tichka Est Gold Project" said Maurice Giroux, Stellar's VP Exploration and COO. "The entire alignment of the road is within the periphery of Stellar's permits so, in addition to providing drill site access, the road cut will provide valuable geological information across the lithology of the property possibly exposing new structures and revealing new mineralization. (See image figure 2 below) It is exciting to be able to defray the cost of a required infrastructure project by including an exploration benefit. During the construction window, the Company's geological crew will map and sample all structures of interest for gold and base metals. I am optomistic that this will bring added value to the project by discovering new targets for the upcoming initial drill program. The gold potential of the Tichka Project is already apparent from the A and B structures that both showed high gold grades over good widths in surface trenching, and especially so for structure B that extends over more than 2 kilometers of strike length and has yielded intervals in Zone B trenches as high as 3.40 g/t Au over 20 meters including intervals of 5.23 g/t Au over 11 meters and 8.14 g/t Au over 5 meters; 4.64 g/t Au over 14 meters including 11.16 g/t Au over 5 meters; 3.4 g/t Au over 17 meters including 9.55 g/t Au over 4 meters and 4.55 g/t Au over 15 meters including an internal of 7.47 g/t Au over 6.0 meters in Zone B, and in Zone A 3.36 g/t Au over 10 meters including an interval of 8.73 g/t Au over 3.0 meters." (See news releases April 21 and October 25, 2021).

Final permitting of the access road project followed government submissions and local community comsultations, and complied with all mandated conditions.

The estimated completion date for the road construction is approximately April 15, 2022. This is mainly due to the terrain which, because of the lack of space on the steep mountain flank, does not allow for more than one crew and one machine at a time to work on the leading end of road.

Figure 1 - Tichka Est Proposed Road Route to Zone B

(The road begins at lower right of the map.)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Tichka Road in progress with exposed flank



Click Image To View Full Size

About Tichka Est Project

The Tichka Est gold project, now comprising seven permits aggregating 82 square kilometres, is in the High Atlas Mountain region of Morocco approximately 80 kilometres south-southwest of Marrakech, a region easily accessible by road. The area is accessible year-round by road via a national road to the village of Analghi located near the mineralized gold zone. Follow up on some strong stream sediment anomalies reported by ONHYM lead Stellar to the discovery of 2 extensive gold mineralized structures A and B.

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the OTCQB® Venture Market symbol OTCQB: STLXF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSE: 6YP1.

The Company maintains offices in Vancouver, BC and in Montreal, QC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's principal exploration project is its gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, a grouping of seven permits covering an area of 82 km2. The Tichka Est Property lies within the High Atlas Western Domain about 80 km SSW of the city of Marrakech. The area is accessible year-round by national and regional roads to the village of Analghi located near the mineralized gold zone. Stellar also holds the Namarana Gold Project in Mali and three permits pending in Côte d'Ivoire.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by M. Yassine Belkabir MScDIC, CEng, MIMMM, a Stellar director and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Stellar's President J. François Lalonde can be contacted at 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

President & CEO

