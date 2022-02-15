Casa Minerals Inc Mobilizes Exploration Crew to Congress Gold Mine and Extends Warrants

Vancouver, February 15, 2022 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") is pleased to announce it has mobilized its exploration crew to the Congress Gold Mine, in the Martinez Mining District of Yavapai County, Arizona, in preparation for its upcoming diamond drilling program. The Company expects to begin the drilling program following an initial period of ground exploration work.

The Congress Mine has the distinction of being Arizona's largest gold-silver mine with production of an estimated 500,000 ounces of gold at various intervals between 1887 and 1992.

Casa has recently compiled and digitized a majority of the historic data available, including several important vein systems in addition to historically mined out stopes and historically outlined mining stopes. A geological model has been developed and will be enhanced with the new data when it has been thoroughly analyzed. The model will be publicly available before drilling commences.

The current program is planned to map and re-sample outcropped veins, to verify certain historic data with the GIS database, and to investigate proposed diamond drill locations and to prepare the drill sites for the drilling program. Casa will provide further exploration details in the near future.

Warrant Extension

The company wished to extend warrant expiry dates to reflect delays caused by Covid-19 that affected the company's milestones. The Company is announcing that it will be extending the exercise period of a total of 21,912,400 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.30 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to two private placements which closed over two tranches in May and June of 2021 and one tranche respectively, which closed in July 2021. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for all these Warrants by one (1) additional year and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants are as follows:

Private Placement 1, Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on May 20, 2021, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be May 20, 2023

Private Placement 1, Tranche 2: For Warrants issued on June 24, 2021, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be June 24, 2023

Private Placement 2, Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on July 08, 2021, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be July 08, 2023

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has currently 21,192,400 Warrants outstanding, exercisable at $0.30.

