Getchell Gold Corp. Extends North Fork Discovery Intersecting 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0 m within a Broader Zone Grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7 m

Vancouver, February 15, 2022 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for drill hole FCG21-16 that targeted the North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights - Hole FCG21-16

The highest 'grade x thickness' concentration of gold in the 40+ year history of the Fondaway Canyon gold project was encountered;

High-grade gold mineralization of 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0m within a broader zone grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7m was intersected;

Additional significant gold intervals were intersected including 3.1 g/t Au over 33.4m, a previously unknown lower zone of gold, and 2.1 g/t Au over 14.1m, a newly modelled near surface lens.

"Drill hole FGC21-16, the last hole of the 2021 drill program, exceeded the results of any hole drilled in the greater than forty-year history of gold exploration and mining at the Project. The high concentration of gold is a clear testament to the intensity of the gold mineralizing system and raises the upside potential at Fondaway Canyon." states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "Obviously, further delineation of this high-grade gold zone at North Fork has been added to our priorities for the upcoming 2022 drill program."

Drill Hole FCG21-16

FCG21-16, stationed on the canyon floor at the junction of Fondaway Canyon and the North Fork branch, and drilling steeply to the northeast, was designed to further delineate the North Fork mineralized zone as a 30m step out to the northwest from holes FCG20-04, FCG21-09, and FCG21-10 (Figure 1).

FCG21-16 intersected a shallow lens grading 2.1 g/t Au over 14.1m, from 75.6 to 89.7 m down-hole depth, before encountering a high-grade gold interval grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7m (117.5-168.2m) that includes 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0m (139.9-164.9m). This latter interval contained 12 samples reporting >10 g/t Au revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency (Figure 2). Marking how truly exceptional this is, the FCG21-16 interval returned the greatest 'gold grade x thickness' value in the 40+ year history of gold exploration and mining at the Project and likely represents a major conduit for the gold mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon.

The high-grade FCG21-16 interval was intersected shallower than the North Fork zone's targeted depth and appears to correspond to an upper lens recently indicated by hole FCG21-09 (see news release dated Oct. 20, 2021). Additional drilling will be required to delineate this newly discovered zone of high-grade mineralization and will be a priority in the forthcoming 2022 drill program.

FCG21-16 intersected multiple notable gold intercepts further down hole (Table 1) highlighted by one interval grading 3.1 g/t Au over 33.4m from 265.0 to 298.4 m that included two internal zones grading 9.6 g/t Au over 3.0m and 6.1 g/t Au over 6.1m. This interval is situated below the previously modelled lower extent of the North Fork Zone and may represent a newly discovered zone. Additional drilling will be required to determine the extent and orientation of this mineralization.





Figure 1: Fondaway Canyon North Fork 3D section, 150m wide, looking northwest with an artificial -15 plunge applied, highlighting the 2020 and 2021 drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/113834_9eea039ec46edb25_001full.jpg

Drill hole FCG21-16 is another prime example that an extensive mineralizing system is present at Fondaway Canyon. The mineralization delineated to date has been traced for 800 metres down dip from surface and remains open on strike and at depth.

"We are thrilled that Getchell's outstanding success in 2020, with the discovery of the Colorado SW, Juniper and North Fork gold zones, continued into our 2021 drill program. The 10 drill holes we completed in 2021, not only extended our discovery zones but also returned exceptional gold intercepts, notably FCG21-08 at Colorado SW and the stunning results of FCG21-16 at North Fork" added Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "We are looking forward to 2022 to continue our track record of success and, with two drill rigs secured, an accelerated advancement of the Fondaway Canyon gold project".

To watch a new 3D video that provides a detailed look at these results, plus an overall summary of the recent exploration highlights at Fondaway Canyon, click here: https://youtu.be/q6Nebxwf1q0





Figure 2: FCG21-16 drill hole trace on section showing gold samples and significant intervals.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/113834_9eea039ec46edb25_002full.jpg

Table 1: Fondaway Canyon Central Area - Drill Hole FCG21-16 Notable Gold Intervals





To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/113834_9eea039ec46edb25_003full.jpg

Ten drill holes, FCG21-07 through FCG21-16, totalling 3,874 metres were drilled last year at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project. All ten holes are located in the Central Area and followed up on the 2020 discovery of the Colorado SW, the Juniper, and the North Fork gold zones.

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

The 2021 drill core is being processed using the same methods as the 2020 drill program. The core is cut at Bureau Veritas Laboratories' ("BVL") facilities in Sparks, Nevada, with the samples analyzed for gold and multi-element analysis in BVL's Sparks, Nevada and Vancouver, BC laboratories respectively. Gold values are produced by fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish on a 30-gram sample (BV code FA430) with over limits re-analyzed using method FA530 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). The multi-element analyses are performed by ICP-MS following aqua regia digestion on a 30g sample (BV code AQ250). Quality control measures in the field include the systematic insertion of standards and blanks.

Highlighted drill intervals are based on a 0.25 g/t Au cut-off, minimum interval lengths of 3.3 metres (10 feet), and a maximum of 3.3 metres of internal dilution, with no top cut applied. All intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths and additional work is required to determine the true width.

Upcoming Webinar

Getchell Gold Corp. welcomes all interested media and investors to register for our next online webinar to discuss these 2021 exploration results, and the 2022 Nevada exploration plan, which will feature drill programs at both Fondaway Canyon and at the Copper-Gold-Silver Star project. The webinar will be hosted at 1pm PST Tuesday, March 8, 2021, and will feature a live Q+A session. Please register here:

https://app.livestorm.co/getchell-gold/getchell-gold-nevada-exploration-highlights?type=detailed

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com or at +1 647 249-4798.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.



