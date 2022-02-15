CMC Commences Magnetometer Surveys on its Newfoundland Properties

VANCOUVER, February 15, 2022 - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ground magnetometer surveys have commenced on its Newfoundland properties in the Gander Zone. McKeown Exploration Services Ltd. of St. John's Newfoundland have been contracted to conduct approximately 210-line kilometers of ground magnetometer surveys on the Bridal Veil Property (approximately 155-line kilometers); Terra Nova (approximately 35-line kilometers) and Rodney Pond (approximately 20-line kilometers). Data will be collected over the next four weeks and then interpreted by Dr. Chris Hale and John Gilliatt of Intelligent Exploration Services. Dr Hale is on the advisory board of CMC Metals Ltd. and is responsible for the design and interpretation of all geophysical surveys completed by the Company.

Ground magnetic surveys can help provide detection of mineralization associated with large- and local-scale structures (faults, dykes, shear zone etc,). The survey data can provide information about variations in the near surface geology as well as at depth. Ground magnetic surveys are also used to identify demagnetised zones which are an indicator of areas that have been subjected to hydrothermal activity. The heat of hydrothermal activity and fluid movements often demagnetizes rocks. Another benefit of these surveys is that they can cover a lot of area in a relatively inexpensive manner.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted, "Newfoundland is one of the best jurisdictions to be working in. The provincial regulators are easy to work with, permitting timelines are some of the best in Canada and the world, and the Newfoundland Geological Survey is very supportive of exploration efforts."

Mr. Kevin Brewer, President and CEO notes, "We continue to conduct early-stage exploration efforts on our Newfoundland properties. The properties have high grade copper-silver-lead occurrences in outcrops and these ground magnetometer surveys will result in enhancing our understanding of the mineralizing system(s) and determining the merit of conducting advanced exploration efforts on each of the properties. On Bridal Veil we also completed preliminary soil geochemical surveys and are continuing to wait for results from the assay lab."

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project"). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil, Terra Nova and Rodney Pond all of which are in Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board:

"John Bossio"

John Bossio, Chairman

CMC Metals Ltd.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 670-0019

kbrewer80@hotmail.com

Suite 615-800 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC

V6C 2V6

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer at 604-670-0019.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."

SOURCE: CMC Metals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688789/CMC-Commences-Magnetometer-Surveys-on-its-Newfoundland-Properties