Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension from the TSX-V

VANCOUVER, February 15, 2022 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) announces that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") with respect to the duration of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") (please see the Company's press releases dated December 22, 2021). The outside date upon which final acceptance of the Private Placement will be granted by the TSX-V has been extended by 30 days.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO

