Torq Amends Financing Terms

VANCOUVER, February 15, 2022 - Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") announces that it is has amended the terms of the C$5M non-brokered private placement announced Feb. 1, 2022. The financing security will be a $0.75 unit consisting of a common share and a three-year share purchase warrant, exercisable at $1.10. The warrant is subject to accelerated expiry if the common shares trade above $1.75 for 20 consecutive trading days after the first 12 months. In all other respects, the previously announced terms and conditions of the offering pertain to the amended offering.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

