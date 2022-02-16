Noranda Income Fund Confirms Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results Release Date

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 - Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the "Fund") will report its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results after markets close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. A conference call will be held the next morning to discuss the results, hosted by management.



Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call:

When: Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET



Dial-in: 1-877-291-4570 (toll-free North America) or 647-788-4919



To access webcast: http://www.norandaincomefund.com/investor/conference.php or https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=7F4C8BA6-AF01-46CB-9571-0A312FC82F39



The recording will be available until midnight on March 4, 2022, conference ID 4969899 at 1-800-585-8367 (toll-free North America) or 416-621-4642.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NIF.UN". Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the "Processing Facility") located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com