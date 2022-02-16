Crest Announces Appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Auditor

Vancouver, February 16, 2022 - Crest Resources Inc. (CSE:CRES) (CNSX:CRES.CN) (OTC:CRSTF) ("Crest" or the "Company") announces that, effective February 15, 2022, MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants have been appointed as the Company's auditor until the next annual general meeting of the Company. MNP LLP replaces Manning Elliott LLP as the Company's auditor.
About Crest Resources Inc.
The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral property assets in Canada, Australia and Peru and the investment in mineral exploration companies and related mining technologies of merit. The Company's Canadian assets include various land and corporate ownership positions within the Exploits Subzone, the newest emerging district-scale gold exploration and mining district in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, mineral recovery systems with 3RC/Ecomine/Gemina Labs, copper and gold exploration in the Toodoggone with Volatus Capital and vanadium in Queensland Australia.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
