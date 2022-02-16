79 Resources Ltd. Expands Geophysical Coverage at Five Point Copper-Gold Project

Vancouver, February 16, 2022 - 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR) (CNSX:SNR.CN) ("79 Resources" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that it has engaged Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to complete additional geophysical exploration work at its Five Point Copper-Gold Project located near Houston, British Columbia.

"We are pleased to expand 79 Resources geophysical coverage at our large-scale Five Point project. This exploration work provides us with an important, growing and proprietary dataset around which field-based follow-up can be considered once winter snow in the region melts," noted Ryan Kalt, CEO of 79 Resources.

Commencement of the planned 206 line-kilometre survey is anticipated to start this week and is scheduled to be flown on the basis of 190m line-spacing (the "Phase III Geophysical Survey"). The Phase III Geophysical Survey will focus on a western portion of the Five Point Copper-Gold Project and is slated to be flown at a nominal flight height of 50 m above ground (plus/minus allocated variances).

The geophysical survey coverage area is expected to constitute approximately 36 sq km and is focused on certain licenses held by the Corporation being approximately 3,633 ha in size, northeast border of the planned coverage area starting contiguous to the claim boundary with Harvest Gold Corp.'s ("Harvest Gold") 56 sq km Emerson project, where drilling by Harvest Gold commenced this past week (see Harvest Gold news release, Harvest Gold Announces Commencement of Drilling at its 100% Owned Emerson Property, dated February 14, 2022).

The additional winter 2022 geophysical work being performed by the Corporation's geophysical service provider supplements the Phase I and Phase II geophysical exploration done by 79 Resources at its Five Point Copper-Gold Project during 2021.

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop high-potential mineral exploration projects. 79 Resources is currently focused on its Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and also holds the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

