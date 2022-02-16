FRONTIER DRILLS 405 METRES OF 1.5% Li2O FROM PHASE X DRILLING AT SPARK

SUDBURY, Feb. 16, 2022 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the three remaining drill holes and supplemental channels completed during the Phase X drill program on the Spark pegmatite, the second delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposit on the PAK Lithium Project.

Highlights:

Hole PL-050-21 tested depth and width of the main body of the Spark pegmatite, included a total of 405m of mineralized pegmatite averaging 1.5% Li 2 O;

O; Apparent width of 143m to a vertical depth extent of at least 392m;

Hole PL-051-21 intersected a total of 264m of pegmatite averaging 1.6% Li 2 O;

O; Included a 60m section from 216m to 276m averaging 2.5% Li 2 O



"We are extremely pleased with these results as they confirm continuity in quality and grade of the Spark deposit and they continue to increase the size of the resource," states Garth Drever, V.P. Exploration and added "With the grade-thickness persisting at depth, the Spark deposit contains significant potential for growth."

The objectives for the Phase X drill program in September-October 2021 were to complete drill targets considered vital for completing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure, geology, and location of the three pegmatites, PAK, Bolt and Spark while Figure 2 is a plan map of the Spark pegmatite with drill hole traces highlighting the last three holes and two channels being reported. Table 1 details the mineralized intersections in holes PL-050-21 to PL-052-21 while Table 2 is a summary of all the Phase X drill holes. Table 3 details the mineralized intervals of the channels cut at Spark and Table 4 is a summary of the channels.

Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections in Drill Holes

DDH PL-050-21 Planned to test continuity of the pegmatite between PL-041-19 and PL-042-19 below channels 33-35 and at a steeper dip (-70°). The hole intersected primarily mineralized pegmatite from surface to 417m representing a horizontal and vertical distance of 143 and 392 m respectively. Minor mafic metavolcanics up to 5m wide occur with one 11.5 m mafic zone from 154.7 to 165.3m. The total pegmatite intersected was 405m averaging 1.5% Li 2 O. Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Lithium Enriched 0.0 154.7 154.7 1.52 0.02 124 95 54 0.32 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 0.0 36.0 36.0 1.65 0.02 135 91 48 0.33 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 64.0 149.0 85.0 1.85 0.03 116 95 53 0.35 Aplite- Pegmatite Lithium Enriched 166.2 417.0 250.9 1.48 0.01 64 86 47 0.23 Pegmatite Aplite

including 168.0 369.0 201.0 1.68 0.01 71 86 44 0.23 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 305.0 365.0 60.0 2.00 0.01 45 82 43 0.21 Aplite-Pegmatite DDH PL-051-21 Planned to test continuity of the pegmatite between PL-042-19 and PL-044-19 and to "scissor" PL-039-19. The hole intersected predominately pegmatite with intervals of mafic metavolcanics a few metres to 25m wide from surface to 302m. The total pegmatite intersected between surface to 302m includes 264m averaging 1.6% Li2O. The 100m section from 190 to 290m averaged just over 2.2% Li 2 O. Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Lithium Enriched 0.6 56.3 55.7 1.37 0.02 59 74 50 0.34 Pegmatite

including 0.6 10.0 9.4 1.61 0.02 44 65 59 0.29 Pegmatite

including 36.0 46.0 10.0 2.03 0.01 38 66 50 0.27 Pegmatite Lithium Enriched 63.7 90.5 26.8 1.06 0.02 121 113 42 0.15 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 63.7 81.5 17.8 1.48 0.02 105 98 41 0.16 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 71.0 81.5 10.5 2.14 0.01 89 87 40 0.18 Aplite-Pegmatite Lithium Enriched 114.9 160.0 45.1 1.53 0.02 85 69 49 0.25 Pegmatite with metavolcanics

including 114.9 131.0 16.1 1.91 0.01 87 76 44 0.26 Pegmatite

including 149.0 157.0 8.0 1.83 0.03 87 73 53 0.21 Pegmatite Lithium Enriched 165.6 302.0 136.5 1.82 0.02 88 91 44 0.27 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 190.0 290.0 100.0 2.21 0.02 79 86 38 0.26 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 216.0 276.0 60.0 2.50 0.02 84 79 40 0.26 Aplite DDH PL-052-21 Planned to test between holes PL-041-19 and PL-043-19 and east of Channels 37 and 38. The hole intersected three main mineralized pegmatite zones (with minor metavolcanic horizons) 21 to 72m wide correlating well with zones intersected in PL-043-19 to the east. Li 2 O grades are slightly lower at 0.8% Li2O over 25.3m (46.5-71.8m), 1.11% Li2O over 21.8m (107.2-129m) and 1.2% Li 2 O over 72.1m (154.4-226.5m) Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Lithium Enriched 46.5 71.8 25.3 0.80 0.02 72 32 34 0.12 Pegmatite/metavolcanic

including 46.5 51.7 5.2 1.96 0.01 70 33 41 0.12 Pegmatite Lithium Enriched 107.2 129.0 21.8 1.11 0.04 98 59 100 0.22 Pegmatite with minor metavolcanic

including 112.3 128.3 16.0 1.29 0.03 123 72 124 0.25 Pegmatite with minor metavolcanic Lithium Enriched 154.4 226.5 72.1 1.20 0.02 90 52 68 0.25 Pegmatite with minor metavolcanic

including 163.3 225.9 62.6 1.29 0.02 93 55 69 0.26 Pegmatite with minor metavolcanic

including 195.5 225.9 30.5 1.57 0.01 93 53 43 0.25 Pegmatite with minor metavolcanic Lithium Enriched 235.5 246.5 11.0 1.10 0.02 99 65 92 0.21 Aplite with minor metavolcanics

including 236.1 242.0 5.9 1.53 0.01 121 65 101 0.22 Aplite

Table 2: Details of Mineralized Intersections in Surface Channels

Spark Channels Two channels were cut; CH-48 was cut 30m WSW of CH-44 along the most southwestern portion of the exposed pegmatite and CH-50 was cut 45m WSW of CH-33 (broken into two segments). The entire 15m of CH-48 averaged 1.75% Li 2 O while the initial 10m of CH-50 averaged 1.28% Li 2 O and the last 22m was higher at 1.85% Li 2 O. Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit CH-48 0.0 15.0 15.0 1.75 0.01 113 97 57 0.29 Pegmatite

including 2.0 6.0 4.0 2.08 0.01 83 88 40 0.23 Pegmatite

including 10.0 15.0 5.0 2.07 0.01 102 79 53 0.32 Pegmatite CH-50 0.0 10.0 10.0 1.28 0.01 68 105 50 0.23 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 2.0 10.0 8.0 1.54 0.01 65 99 50 0.25 Aplite-Pegmatite CH-50 10.0 17.0 7.0 Pegmatite persists but unable to cut channel due to overburden Aplite-Pegmatite CH-50 17.0 39.0 22.0 1.85 0.02 118 88 52 0.24 Pegmatite with minor metavolcanics

including 18.0 27.0 9.0 2.19 0.02 124 91 50 0.30 Pegmatite

Table 3: Summary of Drill Holes

Geomechanical

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase X PL-GDH-08-21 2021-09-19 2021-09-26 472,746 5,829,496 355.0 355 -60 0 220.5 Total metres drilled 220.5 Delineation

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase X PL-050-21 2021-09-26 2021-10-03 472,746 5,829,494 359.0 170 -70 0 431 PL-051-21 2021-10-03 2021-10-23 472,687 5,829,527 358.0 180 -60 0 346.3 PL-052-21 2021-10-23 2021-10-27 472,815 5,829,593 359.0 160 -50 0 291 PL-053-21 2021-10-27 2021-11-01 472,766 5,829,566 360.0 177 -55 0 349.5 Total metres drilled 1,417.8

Table 4: Summary of Channels

Channel Date Samples UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Orientation Metres Cut Start Date End Date Easting Northing (mASL) Azimuth Dip Start End Spark CH-48 2021-09-18 2021-09-19 472,700 5,829,398 342.0 350 15 0 15 CH-50* 2021-10-23 2021-10-25 472,696 5,829,480 354.8 145 0 0 39 * Pegmatite section from 10 to 17m was not cut because of overburden

Drill holes PL-050-21 and PL-051-21 were planned to fill-in between existing drill holes and to test to the southern continuity of the mineralized pegmatite's main body currently defined. PL-050-21 was collared in the pegmatite near PL-GDH-08-21 which intersected 95m of mineralized pegmatite to the north. PL-050-21 was steepened to -70°. Aside from a few thin mafic zones, a total of 405m of pegmatite averaging 1.5% Li 2 O was intersected. The mineralized pegmatite intersected represents a horizontal width of 143m and a vertical depth of 392m. PL-051-21, drilled at -60° set-up between PL-042-19 and PL-044-19 and to "scissor" PL-039-19, intersected predominately pegmatite with intervals of mafic metavolcanics a few metres to 25m wide from surface to 302m. The total pegmatite intersected between surface and 302m downhole includes 264m averaging 1.6% Li 2 O.

Hole PL-052-21 was drilled to test between holes PL-041-19 and PL-043-19 and east of Channels 37 and 38 (Figure 2). The hole intersected three main mineralized pegmatite zones 21 to 72m wide correlating well with zones intersected in PL-043-19 to the east. Li 2 O grades are slightly lower between 0.8% Li2O and 1.2% Li 2 O. Minor metavolcanics occur within the pegmatitic zones.

During the drill program, two addition channels were cut and sampled on the Spark outcrop surface (Table 4 and Figures 2 and 3). Channel CH-48 was cut along the farthest southwest exposure at the top of a ridge above the collar for DDH PL-039-19. The 15m channel of pegmatite averaged 1.75% Li 2 O. The second channel, CH-50 located to the north of CH-48 and between holes PL-050-21 and PL-051-21 was cut in two segments with a 7m gap between 10m and 17m due to overburden. The initial 10m of aplite-pegmatite averaged 1.28% Li 2 O and the last 22m of pegmatite was higher at 1.85% Li 2 O.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under?Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by Frontier employees and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business that is targeting to become a manufacturer of battery-quality lithium materials to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier owns the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large-tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The project continues to have significant exploration upside with potential to increase the lithium resource. The Company is a pure-play lithium development opportunity with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, a premium lithium mineral district located in Northern Ontario.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project contains a tier one lithium resource in North America and is one of the global top three premium resources by quality. A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Pak Property" by BBA Engineering Ltd., issued on April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation from the resource to achieve downstream conversion plan for production of battery-quality lithium salts. The study resulted in an after-tax net present value (discounted at 8 per cent) of $974-million (U.S.) with a 21-per-cent internal rate of return. The Project encompasses 26,774 hectares at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, the largest land package hosting premium lithium-bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project is supported by a measured and indicated resource of 10.49 million tonnes (Mt) averaging 1.78 per cent lithium oxide (Li 2 O) and inferred resource of 18.48 Mt averaging 1.45 per cent Li 2 O.The Project covers 65 kilometres of the Electric Avenue's length and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Considerable exploration upside is supported on the PAK Lithium Project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (30 kilometres northwest of PAK Deposit within the project claims).

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.