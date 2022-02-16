Kinross declares quarterly dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 - Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021.



The dividend is payable on March 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2022. This dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

