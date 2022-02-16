Okapi Resources Ltd: Appointment of Brian Hill as New Chairman

Perth, Australia - Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) (OTCMKTS:OKPRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Hill as Non-Executive Chairman of Okapi Resources Ltd. , effective immediately.Brian replaces interim Chairman Peretz Schapiro, who joined the Board in April 2021 and played a fundamental role in the transition and growth of Okapi Resources over a short period of time.Brian is a highly experienced mining executive with over thirty-five years' experience across the globe. Brian has a strong track record and extensive experience in building businesses, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence, corporate and social governance. Brian previously served as Executive Vice President Operations including global responsibility for health & safety and Executive VicePresident Sustainability and External Relations at Newmont Mining Corporation, one of the world's largest gold producers. Brian also served as Newmont's Senior Vice-President for its Asia Pacific Region based in Perth with responsibility for Boddington, Jundee, the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines JV and the Tanami operations in Australia, along with Batu Hijau in Indonesia and Waihi in New Zealand. Brian also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Minerals Council of Australia and an Executive Committee Member of the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia.Prior to that, Brian served as Managing Director for LionOre Australia Pty Ltd which was taken over by MMC Norilsk Nickel in June 2007 as part of Norilsk's C$6.8 billion acquisition of LionOre Mining International. From 2004 to 2006, he was Managing Director and CEO of Equatorial Mining Limited where during his tenure, Equatorial reached a market capitalisation of $550 million prior to being purchased by Antofagasta PLC. From 2000 to 2004, he served as the Managing Director of Falconbridge (Australia) Pty Ltd.Brian is currently an operating partner at Pacific Road Capital (mining private equity firm) and a NonExecutive director of North Coal Limited (metallurgical coal development company in BC, Canada).Brian is based in Denver, Colorado.Okapi Resources Managing Director Andrew Ferrier comments:"I am very excited by the appointment of Brian Hill as the incoming Chairman. Brian will add significant leadership and experience to the Board. Brian and I worked closely together at Pacific Road and share a common set of views and beliefs on how to create shareholder value through both project development and acquisition and also the importance of corporate social responsibility.This is another steppingstone for the company as we continue to build the Board and management team with the vision of building a uranium company in North America.On behalf of the entire board, I would also like to thank Peretz for his support and service. Peretz has played a fundamental in the transformation of the Company over the past six months."





About Okapi Resources Ltd:



Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) is a minerals exploration company focused on the discovery and commercialisation of mineral deposits in Australia.



Okapi's primary objective is to discover and develop mineral resources from its current portfolio. The Company has carefully selected projects with historical workings and excellent results. Okapi has a team of professionals with an exemplary record of success and with a particular history in Australia.



Okapi is also pursuing a growth strategy that aims to appraise and secure further exploration and development opportunities within gold and mineral endowed districts.





Source:

Okapi Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Andrew Ferrier Managing Director E: info@okapiresources.com P: +61 8 6117 9338 Gareth Quinn Investor Relations E: gareth@republicpr.com.au P: +61 417 711 108