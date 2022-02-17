Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at Recent Halfway Discovery, Tower Gold Project

Toronto, February 17, 2022 - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results of twelve (12) previously partially announced and five (5) new drill holes confirming the recent gold discovery at the Halfway zone, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 2020/2021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 700 m and a width of 300 m to the east of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Halfway area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Highlights from the drill results include:

MGH21-220 intersected 114.50 m @ 0.36 grams per tonne "g/t" gold "Au", including 69.50 m @ 0.44 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 5.29 g/t Au

MGH21-216 intersected 74.30 m @ 0.37 g/t Au, including 30.00 m @ 0.48 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 4.09 g/t Au

MGH20-158 intersected 84.07 m @ 0.28 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 2.20 g/t Au

MGH21-216 intersected 22.00 m @ 0.33 g/t Au

MGH21-254 intersected 19.00 m @ 0.37 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 2.18 g/t Au

Gary O'Connor, Moneta's Chief Executive Officer commented, "The latest drill results from the recent Halfway gold discovery have confirmed the potential to expand the open pit resources in an area not previously drill tested and beyond the current gold resources. The Halfway exploration drilling program was testing for gold mineralization over a large area located east of the current Windjammer South economic open pit. We look forward to releasing the remaining outstanding drill results when they become available and updating the mineral resource estimate for the Tower Gold project in the first half of 2022."

The latest assay results from the Halfway resource definition drill program include the final assay results from twelve (12) previously partially released drill holes, as well as full assay results from an additional five (5) new drill holes for 2,656 m. The drill program was conducted to test a large area east of the Windjammer South economic open pit in an area with little historical drilling. The Windjammer South open pit gold deposit currently hosts 1.10 Moz gold at a grade of 0.84 g/t gold in indicated resources and 1.03 Moz at a grade of 1.10 g/t gold in the inferred category at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold (see December 10, 2020 press release). Full assays from an additional 26 drill holes for 10,437 m from the drill program remain pending.





Table 1: Selected Significant Drill Results

Hole From To Length Au Gram metres (#) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g x m) MGH21-216* 83.70 158.00 74.30 0.37 27.5 includes 100.00 130.00 30.00 0.48 14.4 includes 100.00 104.00 4.00 0.91 3.6 and 126.00 130.00 4.00 1.42 5.7 includes 129.00 130.00 1.00 4.09 4.1 MGH21-216* 180.00 202.00 22.00 0.33 7.3 MGH21-220 286.50 401.00 114.50 0.36 41.2 includes 331.50 401.00 69.50 0.44 30.6 includes 331.50 333.00 1.50 5.29 7.9 MGH21-230* 143.50 160.00 16.50 0.34 5.6 includes 154.00 155.50 1.50 1.33 2.0 MGH21-248 268.00 276.20 8.20 0.30 2.5 includes 268.00 269.00 1.00 1.24 1.2 MGH21-254 141.00 153.00 12.00 0.39 4.7 MGH21-254 179.00 188.25 9.25 0.41 3.8 MGH21-254 281.40 295.00 13.60 0.31 4.2 includes 281.40 282.00 0.60 2.32 1.4 MGH21-254 392.00 411.00 19.00 0.37 7.0 includes 410.00 411.00 1.00 2.18 2.2 MGH21-262 490.00 498.10 8.10 0.35 2.8 MGH20-158* 325.93 410.00 84.07 0.28 23.5 includes 351.00 352.50 1.50 2.20 3.3 MGH20-159* 373.65 383.70 10.05 0.33 3.3

*Partially released previously. Note: Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 80% to 95% of true width.

Discussion of Drill Results

Drilling was targeting Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosted gold mineralized stacked quartz veins east of Windjammer South in the recent Halfway discovery area located south of the regional Banded Iron Formation "A" ("BIF A") unit. The drilling was testing a large area outside of the Windjammer South economic open pit in areas where recent drilling also intersected gold mineralization over wide widths. The Windjammer South area occurs as the largest open pit gold resource within the Golden Highway portion of the Tower Gold project. Previous results from the first drill holes from the Halfway area were released in the February 02, 2021 press release ME PR-03/2021 (see February 02, 2021 press release) and the January 12, 2022 press release ME PR-02/2022 (see January 12, 2022 press release) press release returned the following significant results;

Intersected 9.00 m @ 3.15 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 16.10 g/t Au and 1.00 m @ 10.90 g/t Au in drill hole MGH20-159

Intersected 80.00 m @ 0.88 g/t Au, including 7.20 m @ 2.48 g/t Au, including 0.50 m @ 10.70 g/t Au, and 2.10 m @ 5.60 g/t Au, including 1.15 m @ 7.24 g/t Au in drill hole MGH20-159

Intersected 50.10 m @ 0.72 g/t Au, including 0.30 m @ 20.30 g/t Au, and 5.50 m @ 3.36 g/t Au, including 0.80 m @ 16.10 g/t Au in drill hole MGH21-230

Intersected 24.00 m @ 1.36 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 17.60 g/t Au in drill hole MGH21-220

Intersected 70.26 m @ 0.64 g/t Au, including 25.50 m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 3.00 m @ 4.28 g/t Au in drill hole MGH21-220

Intersected 11.00 m @ 1.26 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 5.52 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 6.68 g/t Au in drill hole MGH21-226

Intersected 15.00 m @ 0.62 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 7.13 g/t Au in drill hole MGH21-218

Drill results from the current program at Halfway confirmed the occurrence of shallow west dipping stacked quartz veins sets and associated ankerite-albite-sericite-pyrite alteration haloes in large step-outs beyond the current gold resource. The latest assay results confirmed gold mineralization over an area 700 m long, 300 m wide, and down to depths of over 500 m.





Table 2: New Drill Hole Details- Halfway

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth (#) (mE) (mN) (masl) (°) (°) (m) MGH21-226 573117 5370564 340 65 -55 711.0 MGH21-248 573009 5370520 361 65 -55 412.0 MGH21-254 572770 5370313 346 65 -55 498.0 MGH21-261 572872 5370356 354 65 -55 525.0 MGH21-262 573090 5370450 351 65 -55 510.0





QA/QC Procedures

Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Randall Salo, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta

Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The Company's 2020/2021 drill program was designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. An updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment study encompassing the entire Tower Gold Project will be announced in the first half of 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource expansion drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

