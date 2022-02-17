BCM Resources Corp Receives DOGM Approval for 3 New Diamond Drill Holes

VANCOUVER, February 17, 2022 - BCM Resources Corp. is pleased to inform shareholders that the company has received approval from the Utah Department of Oil, Gas, and Mining (DOGM) for an additional 3 Diamond Drill Holes.

President Dr. Sergei Diakov stated, "We are very excited about the mineralised porphyry we are drilling, drill hole TK3a is currently at a depth of ~1,040 metres and will continue to permit depth of 1,100 metres with ~460 metres of mineralisation. We will continue aggressively drilling this mineralised porphyry with these newly permitted drill holes. I want to also highlight that work on a "Plan of Operation" is underway which will allow us to significantly expand the number of drill holes and add more drill rigs."

These holes are in the Northwestern flank of the project. Diamond drillhole (DDH) TK5 is ~ 500 metres northwest of TK3a, DDH TK13 is ~500 metres North (and slightly West) of TK3a, and DDH TK14 is ~700 metres South (and slightly East) of TK3a. See map outline of new DDH locations on the company website; https://bcmresources.com/investors/presentations/

TK is located approximately 225 Kms southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corp. is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

