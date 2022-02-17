Adamera Identifies High-Priority Gold Targets on Buckhorn 2.0 Property

Vancouver, February 17, 2022 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) announces that it has completed a detailed review of data for the Buckhorn 2.0 gold project in Washington State. The review has resulted in the identification of 30 plus targets that require follow up exploration and or immediate drill testing.

The analysis includes data from the Transfer Agreement with Kinross Gold Corp (see news release dated October 20, 2021) and data collected directly by Adamera in 2020 and 2021. Attached is a video overview that exhibits the various data sets including VTEM, ground magnetic, VLF-EM, surface rock and soil geochemistry, LIDAR, and past drill intercepts data used to define the targets. Click video or link below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lj0vIpE6NU0

"The quality and shear volume of data, acquired from Kinross far exceeds our expectations in terms of value and exploration time advantage. We have generated 30 targets several of which are highly compelling and ready for immediate testing. Adamera is now focused on permitting and drilling," says Mark Kolebaba President and CEO of Adamera.

Developing and testing targets at Buckhorn 2.0 will be ongoing. Based on the data review, it is apparent that there are several environments of interest for gold mineralization and supporting data for skarn, epithermal and intrusive related gold occurrences. In addition, parts of the property show significant copper potential. We are currently submitting drill permit applications.

This video will be followed up with individual videos describing specific target areas including the Keystone and Magnetic Mine targets.

Gordon Gibson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed data associated with the project.

