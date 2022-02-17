The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Sitka Gold Corp., Metallic Minerals, Nextech AR Solutions, Trillion Energy, and Neptune Wellness

VANCOUVER, February 17, 2022 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Sitka Gold Corp., Metallic Minerals, Nextech AR Solutions, Trillion Energy, and Neptune Wellness on their latest news.

Sitka Gold Corp. (CSE:SIG) commences drilling at New Blackjack Gold Discovery Zone

Sitka Gold (SIG) has commenced the winter drilling portion of its recently announced 10,000-metre diamond drilling program at the RC Gold Project. The RC Gold Project consists of a 376 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the Yukon. The winter portion of the 2022 diamond drill program at RC Gold will target the Blackjack zone. Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of Sitka sat down with Shoran Devi to highlight the drill program.

Metallic Minerals (TSXV:MMG) announces drill results from the Central Keno target area

Metallic Minerals (MMG) has announced drill results from the Keno Silver Project which intercepted high-grade silver mineralization. The project is located in Yukon, Canada. A total of 2,965 meters in 37 reverse circulation holes were completed throughout the Central Keno target. Metallic Minerals Chairman & CEO, Greg Johnson sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the results.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) launches two new SaaS solutions, ARitize Swirl and ARitize Social Swirl

Nextech (NTAR) has launched two new SaaS solutions, ARitize Swirl and ARitize Social Swirl. ARitize Swirl is a self-serve platform that allows for the creation and management of clickable 3D and AR banners for ecommerce websites and is supported by Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce and Magento. ARitize Social Swirl is a SaaS solution that creates social media ads using AR filters designed to work with clients' existing 3D models. CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Shoran Devi to discuss the launch.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) signs MOU for drilling rig

Trillion Energy (TCF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to obtain drilling services from GSP Offshore SRL ("GSP"). The services are for Trillion's planned SASB natural gas production and development program in the Black Sea. Trillion selected GSP as its Uranus jack-up drilling Rig is currently located in the Black Sea, reducing mobilization costs. Art Halleran CEO of Trillion Energy sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

Neptune Wellness (TSX:NEPT) subsidiary Sprout Organics launches co-branded product line with CoComelon



Neptune Wellness (NEPT) subsidiary Sprout Organics has launched a co-branded product line with CoComelon across North America. Sprout Organics will also launch in Walmart nationwide with Sprout Organics x CoComelon products available on Walmart.com by early March and rolling out to close to 900 Walmart stores in April 2022. Michael Cammarata, President & CEO of Neptune Wellness sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

