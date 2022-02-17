Gold Standard Ventures to Present at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, Feb. 17, 2022 - Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) ("Gold Standard" or the "Company") announced today that Jason Attew, President and CEO, will present at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 11:15 am ET. The presentation will focus on the South Railroad Project Feasibility Study.
The presentation will be available on the "Investors - Virtual Presentations" section of the Company's website.
About Gold Standard
Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.
For further information contact: Michael McDonald Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations Phone: 1-604-687-2766 E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com
