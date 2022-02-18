Josemaria Provides Update on Transaction with Lundin Mining

VANCOUVER, Feb. 17, 2022 - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) ("Josemaria" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced transaction with Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining") (TSX:LUN ) (OMX: LUMI) whereby Lundin Mining will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Josemaria (the "Transaction") on the terms and conditions set out in the arrangement agreement between the Company and Lundin Mining dated December 19, 2021 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). View PDF

On February 17, 2022, Lundin Mining announced a semi-annual variable performance dividend of CDN$0.11 per Lundin Mining share to be paid to Lundin Mining shareholders. In accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the share consideration payable pursuant to the Transaction will be adjusted such that, for each whole Lundin Mining share that is issued to a Josemaria shareholder on closing of the Transaction, CDN$0.11 in cash will also be paid to such Josemaria shareholder to reflect the semi-annual variable performance dividend of Lundin Mining. The cash consideration payable pursuant to the cash election or pro-ration under the Arrangement Agreement will remain unchanged.

ABOUT JOSEMARIA

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a natural resources company focused on developing its advanced stage, 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in the San Juan Province of Argentina. A recently published Feasibility Study (see "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" dated effective September 28, 2020 and filed on November 5, 2020) demonstrates a simple and conventional open pit copper-gold project with robust economics and a rapid payback period. Josemaria is a Lundin Group company and works in partnership with the Lundin Foundation to execute best practices in responsible mineral development in Argentina where the Lundins have a 30-year track record of value creation. The Company is a reporting issuer in all Provinces and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "JOSE", and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "JOSMF".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below on February 17, 2022 20:00 EST.

On behalf of Josemaria Resources,

Adam Lundin,

President and CEO

